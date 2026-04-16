Bonk, Inc. Founder Mitchell Rudy Discloses Open-Market Share Purchase; Cites Extreme Valuation Disconnect

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) ("the Company") today announced that Mitchell Rudy (known professionally as Nom), Founder, Director, and 10% owner of Bonk, Inc., has increased his position in the Company through an open-market purchase of common stock. The transaction, disclosed via a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, underscores Rudy's long-term commitment to the Company's vision and his belief that the current market price fails to reflect the intrinsic value of its assets.

Strategic Rationale: A "Flight to Value" According to the filing, Rudy acquired 31,055 shares on April 9, 2026, at an average price of $2.82 per share. These shares are held through Nom Capital ULC, in which Rudy holds a 100% equity interest. Following this transaction, Rudy's total beneficial ownership includes 31,055 shares of common stock held by Nom Capital ULC and a significant equity interest in over 1.54 million shares of common stock and 135,000 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock held by Lucky Dog Holdings.

"My decision to increase my position is simple: I believe there is a massive disconnect between where BNKK is trading and the reality of the business we've built," said Mitchell Rudy (Nom). "Currently, our 51% interest in the BONK.fun platform alone carries an implied valuation of approximately $30 million based on its revenue-generating efficiency. When you add a debt-free balance sheet and a high-margin beverage division to that equation, it becomes clear that the stock is significantly undervalued by the market."

The Future of BONK.fun and Ecosystem Scaling

The purchase comes as Bonk, Inc. continues to report an increase revenue velocity, including a January performance that put the Company on a $30 Million annualized run rate. Rudy emphasized the Company's focus on scaling the BONK.fun "revenue flywheel," which converts decentralized trading volume into non-dilutive cash flow for the Company.

"We are just beginning to scratch the surface of what the BONK ecosystem can do for public market shareholders," Rudy continued. "In 2025, we did the hard work of cleaning the balance sheet and clearing legacy debt. In 2026, we are focused on pure execution. I am buying these shares because I believe in the longevity of the BONK asset and our unique ability to bridge the gap between retail crypto enthusiasm and institutional-grade infrastructure."

A Foundation of Confidence

This insider purchase follows the Company's recent 10-K filing, which revealed a 460% year-over-year revenue increase and a transition to a debt-free status. By increasing his stake, Rudy aligns his personal interests with those of long-term shareholders as the Company moves toward its goal of 100% year-over-year growth for fiscal 2026.

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) is a digital-infrastructure company bridging traditional public markets and the decentralized economy. Operating out of Scottsdale, AZ, the Company manages revenue-generating assets within the Solana ecosystem and operates a specialized beverage division.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors include the performance of digital assets, operational success of the beverage division, and market volatility. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: 888.257.8061

Email: investors@bonkdat.com

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bonk-inc.-founder-mitchell-rudy-discloses-open-market-share-purchase-1158124