Bonk, Inc.: BNKK Revenues Surge Over 10,000% to $4.3M in Q1 2026; Achieves Operational Profitability

Adds 21,000 New Users Daily to bonk.fun Platform

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) ("the Company") today reported a foundational shift in its financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company achieved a 10,200% year-over-year revenue increase to $4.34 million, compared to $42,101 in Q1 2025, signaling the success of its restructured digital revenue model.

Financial Performance and Operational Efficiency the Q1 results highlight a transition to institutional-grade operational health:

Operational Profitability: The Company generated Operating Income of $1.37 million , a major reversal from the $5.37 million operating loss reported in the prior year.

Total Operating Expense Reduction: Total operating expenses were reduced by nearly 60% , falling to $2.22 million from $5.41 million in Q1 2025. This was driven primarily by a disciplined reduction in legal fees and stock-based compensation following the Company's 2025 restructuring.

High-Margin Revenue: Gross profit reached $3.59 million, driven by a related party revenue share model that now accounts for the vast majority of the Company's income.

Treasury Strength and Digital Asset Value As of March 31, 2026, the Company's balance sheet reflects a robust liquidity position and significant digital asset holdings:

Total Digital Asset Portfolio: The Company held digital assets with a total fair value of $16,420,525 , primarily comprised of BONK and Solana-based assets.

Current Liquidity Coverage: Outside of its digital asset holdings, the Company maintains a 10.59 current ratio , with $6.55 million in current assets providing more than 10x coverage of immediate obligations.

Institutional Transparency: All digital assets are measured at fair value in accordance with ASC 820, ensuring a transparent, mark-to-market "real-time" view of the Company's treasury strength.

Digital Asset Infrastructure and Accounting Sensitivity While the Company reported a GAAP Net Loss of $(1.83) million, this was primarily driven by a $3.83 million non-cash unrealized adjustment on digital asset holdings. Management emphasizes that this represents a mark-to-market accounting requirement; therefore, while current figures reflect market volatility, the Company's core operational income remains the primary indicator of its fundamental business performance.

"Our Q1 results demonstrate that the underlying cash-generating engine of BNKK is performing at its highest level in company history," said Mitchell Rudy (Nom), President and Board Member of Bonk, Inc. "The 10,000% revenue surge and shift to operational profitability prove our new model is working. Management notes that these non-cash adjustments are a function of mark-to-market accounting. Consequently, while our fundamental business remains operationally profitable, our reported net income remains sensitive to the period-end valuations of our digital asset holdings."

Operational Milestones The Company also reported a realized gain of $796,404 on the sale of stock, further bolstering the balance sheet. With interest expenses reduced by over 70% and the successful settlement of legacy liabilities, the Company enters the remainder of the year with a strong 10.59 current ratio and an effectively debt-free balance sheet.

Market Strategy The Company's performance is further bolstered by the bonk.fun platform, which is currently attracting an average of 21,000 new users per day-effectively doubling the daily onboarding volume of its primary competitors.

"We have successfully transitioned from a legacy business model to a high-velocity digital infrastructure leader," added Jarrett Boon, CEO. "Our Q1 results are the first formal proof that our new revenue streams are not only viable but highly scalable. We are entering the remainder of 2026 with an operationally profitable core and a clear path toward long-term shareholder value."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) is a digital-infrastructure company bridging traditional public markets and the decentralized economy. Headquartered in Tempe, AZ, the Company manages revenue-generating assets within the Solana ecosystem and operates a specialized consumer beverage division.

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially due to the competitive landscape and the mark-to-market sensitivity of digital asset valuations. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bnkk-revenues-surge-over-10-000-to-4.3m-in-q1-2026-achieves-operation-1166991