Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) ( FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming Spring 2026 exploration program at its 100% owned Black Pearl graphite project in Québec. The program is designed to advance high-priority targets identified through recent airborne geophysical surveys and ongoing AI-assisted exploration analysis.

The Company's collaboration with AI Resource Exploration is advancing, with integrated geophysical, and geological datasets being used to refine and rank priority targets for upcoming fieldwork. Ground activities will be fully integrated with this AI-driven process, with new data continuously incorporated to enhance real-time targeting and drill prioritization.

Initial work will focus on conductive zones near the Black Pearl drilling areas, where prior results indicate graphite potential. The Spring program will include channel sampling and Max-Min electromagnetic surveys over priority targets to further define conductive trends and support future drilling.

Dr. Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of Graphano, commented: "The integration of AI into our exploration workflow is a key step in accelerating discovery at Black Pearl. By combining real-time field data with advanced analytics, we are building a dynamic targeting process that improves our ability to identify and prioritize high-quality drilling targets. This program represents a disciplined and efficient approach to advancing the project."

The Company expects field activities to commence as weather conditions permit, with results to be reported as they become available.

ATI Applications for Expanded Exploration Areas

In preparation for this work, Graphano is in the process of filing the required Authorizations for Impact (ATI) to access and conduct exploration activities in newly identified areas of interest.

Grant of Stock Options

Subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted, effective today's date (the "Grant Date"), an aggregate of 665,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

The Options vest on the Grant Date and are each exercisable at a price of $0.15 per Common Share until April 15, 2031. Any Common Shares issued upon exercise of the Options will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the Grant Date in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production. Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, graphite zone expansion at Standard, ongoing mineral resource estimation work, further advancing the Company's projects, the Company potentially becoming a significant regional supplier of graphite to the North American market, future assay results and any impact thereof, the timing and scope of the Spring 2026 exploration program, including planned channel sampling, Max-Min electromagnetic surveys and potential future drilling, the anticipated timing of field activities, the filing and receipt of Authorizations for Impact (ATI) and other required permits, the integration and effectiveness of AI-assisted exploration analysis and the use of geophysical and geological datasets to identify and prioritize exploration targets, and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange of the stock option grant. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Graphano, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Graphano does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292811

Source: Graphano Energy Ltd.