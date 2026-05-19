Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its spring prospecting program evaluating a series of recently identified airborne geophysical conductive zones located approximately one kilometre northwest of the Company's Black Pearl graphite showing in Québec. The program resulted in the identification of a new graphite discovery, which the Company has named Black Jack.

Dr. Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of Graphano, commented: "Black Jack is an exciting new discovery for Graphano. The field team has exposed a sizeable graphite-bearing horizon northwest of Black Pearl, further supporting our view that this area hosts multiple near-surface graphite occurrences with potential for additional discoveries. The identification of Black Jack, together with ongoing work at Black Pearl, strengthens the exploration potential of this emerging graphite trend. We look forward to completing the necessary permitting required for a stripping, mapping, and ground geophysical program of the area to better understand the grade, thickness, continuity, and overall scale of this new discovery."

Initial field work exposed a graphite-bearing horizon at the new Black Jack showing measuring approximately 110 metres long by up to 15 metres wide. Nineteen grab samples of this mineralization zone were collected by Graphano's field team. The mineralized zone appears to extend beyond the Company's current ATI permit block, and stripping with systematic channel assay sampling is planned once the appropriate ATI permit coverage is obtained.

Following the work at Black Jack, the field team continued prospecting and excavation work at Black Pearl, with the objective of extending the known graphite horizons. Mapping and sampling of the exposed graphite zones at both Black Jack and Black Pearl is planned as the next step, with results to be reported once received and reviewed.

The discovery of Black Jack adds a new prospective target to Graphano's exploration pipeline and supports the Company's broader strategy of advancing near-surface graphite mineralization through systematic prospecting, stripping, sampling, geological mapping, and follow-up exploration.

Next Steps

Graphano plans to undertake the following work:

expand mapping and sampling of the exposed graphite zones at Black Jack and Black Pearl;

apply for and obtain the required ATI permit coverage for additional stripping at the newly discovered areas;

conduct mechanical stripping to fully expose the Black Jack graphite horizons along strike and across width;

complete geological mapping and channel sampling, where appropriate; and

evaluate Black Jack as part of the broader Black Pearl graphite trend.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production. Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "potential", "may", "will", "could", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expansion and continuity of graphite mineralization at Black Jack and Black Pearl; the completion of additional stripping, mapping, sampling, and geophysical work; the receipt of required permits and approvals; the potential scale and significance of the newly identified graphite horizons; future exploration results, including assay results; and the advancement of the Company's graphite projects.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding permitting, access to exploration sites, the availability of financing, contractor and labour availability, and the accuracy of geological interpretations and exploration results. However, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological, technical, political, and regulatory risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: risks associated with mineral exploration and development activities; uncertainty in exploration results; the possibility that future exploration programs may not produce anticipated results; risks related to permitting and regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; financing risks; operational and technical risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Graphano Energy Ltd.