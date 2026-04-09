Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) (OTC Pink: GELEF) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued advancement of its Black Pearl graphite project in Québec following the identification of multiple conductive trends over a strike length exceeding six kilometres (see news release dated February 26, 2026). Recent airborne geophysical surveys, including magnetic and time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) data, have delineated several discrete conductive zones along this trend and across a broader portion of the property. These conductors are interpreted to represent priority targets for graphite mineralization.

To enhance targeting efficiency and accelerate discovery, Graphano has engaged AI Resource Exploration, a company specialized in advanced geoscience data integration. The mandate will focus on integrating geophysical, geological, and historical datasets to refine and prioritize the most prospective zones for ground follow-up.

"The identification of multiple conductors over a significant strike length is highly encouraging," said Dr. Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of Graphano. "By incorporating advanced data-driven analysis, we aim to efficiently prioritize the most prospective targets and deploy our field programs with greater precision."

With seasonal conditions improving, Graphano is preparing to initiate ground exploration activities in the coming weeks as snow melt progresses across the project area. The planned program will include:

Prospecting and geological mapping across identified conductive trends

Stripping and trenching to expose bedrock

Systematic channel and grab sampling

Ground geophysical surveys to support target validation prior to first phase drilling

These activities are designed to confirm the presence of graphite mineralization and support future drilling programs.

The Company remains focused on advancing Black Pearl as a high-potential graphite asset within its growing portfolio in Québec.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production. Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "potential," "possible," "proposed," and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "will," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the prospective nature and extent of conductive trends identified at the Black Pearl project; the interpretation of geophysical results; the ability of AI Resource Exploration to enhance targeting efficiency; the timing and scope of planned exploration activities; the potential to identify graphite mineralization; and the advancement and development of the Company's projects.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation: the accuracy and reliability of geophysical and historical data; the effectiveness of data integration and interpretation methodologies; favourable weather and site access conditions; the availability of financing and personnel; and the Company's ability to execute its exploration plans as currently contemplated. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks related to exploration and development, including that geophysical anomalies may not represent mineralization; risks associated with early-stage projects; operational and technical challenges; delays in obtaining permits or approvals; weather and access constraints; fluctuations in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291720

Source: Graphano Energy Ltd.