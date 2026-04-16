HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts' Gummy USA Secures Major U.S. Manufacturing Partnership with Imaraïs Beauty

Initial Production Order includes Initial Five SKUs for 4,800+ Premier Isle End-Cap Placements at a Leading National Retailer, Supporting Rapid Expansion in the $720 Billion Health & Beauty Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), technology leader in precision nutraceutical dosing and advanced oral delivery systems, announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Gummy USA, has entered a U.S. manufacturing partnership with Imaraïs Beauty, the popular plant-based ingestible beauty and wellness brand founded by media personality, Sommer Ray, and supplement industry veteran, Aaron Hefter.

The partnership launched with an initial order totaling nearly four million gummies across five existing Imaraïs Beauty SKUs. The order is planned for distribution to 4,800+ store locations nationwide, with this to include highly visible isle end-cap placements.





Healthy Extracts Secures U.S. Manufacturing Partnership with Sommer Ray's Imaraïs Beauty

A recognized leading innovator in the beauty wellness category, Imaraïs Beauty offers a differentiated gummy product line focused on hair, skin, nails and sexual wellness. Its proprietary formulations are designed to create a unique consumer experience unlike traditional gummies.

The popular brand has achieved broad distribution across major U.S. retail channels, including Target, Ulta and Sprouts, after establishing a strong international footprint in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Imaraïs Beauty's market visibility has been elevated by its ownership group that includes Sommer Ray, one of the world's most recognized digital fitness and lifestyle influencers whose social media audience exceeds 40 million followers.

"We see this initial large order as just the beginning of a highly scalable, transformational partnership," stated Hefter, Imaraïs Beauty's CEO. "We're excited to collaborate with Healthy Extracts and Gummy USA whose precision dosing technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to premium quality, innovation, and rapid market expansion. Strengthened by Gummy USA's advanced U.S. manufacturing capabilities, we see tremendous opportunities to grow our presence worldwide."

Healthy Extracts CEO, Don Swanson, commented, "Imaraïs Beauty has quickly become the premier gummy brand in the fast-growing beauty wellness segment. This new partnership demonstrates the success of our efforts to find the right strategic partner to accelerate our expansion into the $725 billion global health and beauty market.

"Given Imaraïs' unique formulations, brand reach, and retail momentum, we see this new collaboration dramatically accelerating our manufacturing output for the remainder of the year and continuing to open doors to multiple new opportunities."

Swanson notes that the proprietary technology and advanced formulations behind these products is unlike anything else currently in the gummy market today. "Being chosen by Imaraïs for this important manufacturing process underscores our position as a leader in differentiated, precision-dosed, oral delivery systems," added Swanson. "It reflects our unique ability to attract premier brands and prospects for rapid strategic growth."



About Imaraïs Beauty

Imaraïs Beauty is leading the skin care revolution with the first line of plant-based and sugar-free skincare gummies, intersecting health, beauty, sustainability and science. The brand utilizes plant-based micronutrients with an advanced delivery system to brighten, firm and restore skin balance at the cellular level, all while tasting delicious. Because what you put on your body is a topical solution, but what you put in your body is the true solution. Imaraïs is for people who want to reclaim their skin care routine with sexy, simple, sustainable skin care.

Imaraïs Beauty was founded by media personality, Sommer Ray, and supplement industry veteran, Aaron Hefter. Sommer is known for her expressive and friendly personality as well as being a leader in self-empowerment and mental health movements. She redefines the modern woman, making her own choices about her image and demonstrating leadership as a businesswoman.

Imaraïs Beauty is committed to producing real-world results with innovative formulas powered by plant-based superfoods. Its goal is to make the best vegan and cruelty-free products backed by science and success.

Imaraïs Beauty prides itself on being radically transparent about its mission to be the world's most sustainable beauty brand with no sugar, gelatin, carrageenan, artificial colors, synthetic dyes or artificial sweeteners. It seeks a low carbon footprint, clinically proven results, a traceable supply chain, and 100% plant-based ingredients. Imaraïs Beauty is Health Canada approved for safety, efficacy, and quality, and backed by independent clinical testing done by Princeton Consumer Research.

As Canada's #1 ingestible beauty & wellness brand, its products are now available at major U.S. retailers nationwide. For more information, visit imaraisbeauty.com

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) is a leader in nutraceutical innovations and precision dose gummy manufacturing. It develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform enables clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships that deliver wellness solutions with measurable consumer and shareholder value.

The company's Gummy USA subsidiary is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its exclusively licensed, proprietary, patent-pending SureDose technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers.

Healthy Extracts wholly owned subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. BergametNA products are the only heart health supplements distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, the only superfruit with the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

Healthy Extracts has exclusive agreements for other innovative oral delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which provide superior bioavailability and ultimate consumer convenience.

To learn more, go to: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com or gummyusa.com.

Safe Harbor Notice and Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2026, and future periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only to the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The products and formulations featured in this release are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gummy USA , BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President & COO

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor Contact

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7554

Email contact

SOURCE: HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/healthy-extracts-gummy-usa-secures-major-u.s.-manufacturing-partn-1158184