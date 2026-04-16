

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A resolutions that would block the transfer of select weapons to Israel has failed in the Senate for the fourth time.



The resolutions, which aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's power to wage war against Iran, was rejected by 52 to 47 votes, mostly along party lines.



Democrat Senator John Fetterman opposed the Bill, while Republican Senator Rand Paul voted for the measure, which would have helped end the 48 days-old Middle East war.



As per Federal law, the President must get congressional approval to extend military operations against other countries beyond 60 days.



If passed, the Bill would have blocked the transfer of 12000 BLU-110A/B general-purpose 1,000-pound bombs and D9R and D9T Caterpillar bulldozers. It has been reported that Israel has used these bombs in Gaza and Lebanon. Israel has also used bulldozers to demolish homes in Gaza and the West Bank, displacing Palestinians, and is threatening to do the same in southern Lebanon.



Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, said the Trump administration shouldn't transfer offensive weapons that could be used to harm innocent Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iranian civilians.



'I'm concerned that the transfer of these weapons would further inflame the violent conflict that has been ignited across the region, leading to even more instability and risk to U.S. service members and civilians. The only path to ensuring the long-term security of Americans, Israelis, Palestinians, and our allies is for Israel to stop its bombing campaign in Lebanon and for us to push to deescalate the current crisis and establish a durable ceasefire,' he said in a statement.



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