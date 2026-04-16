Instalco AB: Instalco creates a national platform within industrial and construction scaffolding through the acquisition of TSM Taksäkerhetsmontörerna

Instalco has signed an agreement to acquire TSM Taksäkerhetsmontörerna, thereby strengthening its position within scaffolding operations in Sweden. Through the acquisition, Instalco brings together three leading regional players and creates a nationally connected platform within scaffolding, weather protection and fall protection.

TSM Taksäkerhetsmontörerna is a leading provider of construction scaffolding, weather protection solutions and fall protection. The business also offers complete safety and protection solutions for the construction of data centres. The company was founded in 2010, is headquartered in Enköping and has approximately 60 employees. In the latest financial year, revenue amounted to approximately SEK 190 million.

Instalco already owns two of Sweden's leading scaffolding companies, Highcon in Härnösand, serving the market in northern Sweden, and Enter Ställningar in Gothenburg, serving the market in southern Sweden.

"Through TSM Taksäkerhetsmontörerna, we gain a strong player in central Sweden, complementing our companies in the north and south. Together, we are establishing a nationwide scaffolding platform with full geographic coverage across Sweden. This strengthens our overall capability and gives us better opportunities to share expertise, plan resources and take on larger and more complex assignments when customers demand broader deliveries," says Johan Larsson, Country Manager Sweden at Instalco.

TSM Taksäkerhetsmontörerna operates within four business areas: construction scaffolding for new-build and renovation projects, weather protection adapted to Nordic conditions, fall protection with a focus on safety and training, and safety and protection solutions for data centre construction. The business also has established customer relationships in Norway, Finland and Germany, creating opportunities for continued organic growth over time.

Christopher Inerud and Fredrik Tapper, who founded the business in 2010, will remain as minority owners and continue in their operational roles, responsible for the company's development and operations.

"Becoming part of Instalco gives us long-term stability and a broader context in which to operate. We retain our entrepreneurial spirit while also gaining access to a wider network and more opportunities for collaboration," say Christopher Inerud and Fredrik Tapper, founders and minority owners.

As of today, Instalco acquires 70 per cent of the shares in Defensio Invest AB, a group of companies operating under the TSM Taksäkerhetsmontörerna brand, of which Taksäkerhetsmontörerna i Mälardalen AB is the largest operating company. The purchase price will partly be paid through the transfer of the 310,545 shares held by Instalco in treasury, valued based on the volume-weighted average price of the Instalco share during the two trading days following the publication of the interim report for the first quarter of 2026. The acquisition is expected to have only a marginal impact on Instalco's key figures.

For further information:

Mathilda Eriksson, Head of IR, +46-70-972 34 29, mathilda.eriksson@instalco.se

Fredrik Trahn, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46-70-913 67 96, fredrik.trahn@instalco.se

Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in Northern Europe for electrical, heating & plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions and technical consulting. We offer system design, installation and service & maintenance of buildings and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The business is run through our 150+ subsidiaries, with support from a small, central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se

Image Attachments

TSM Part Of Instalco Christoffer Rodell, Lars Olsson, Christopher Inerud, Fredrik Tapper, Johan Larsson, Per Sjöstrand