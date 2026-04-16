Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated April 08, 2026), the Company has increased the flow-through component of the financing from $2,000,000 to $2,190,000 due to strong investor demand.

The upsized flow-through component will now consist of up to 4,380,000 flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.50 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of up to $2,190,000.

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO of Arya Resources, commented:

"We initially capped the flow-through financing at $2.0 million, with only a modest increase to $2.19 million to manage dilution prudently. While demand was strong, we elected not to accept additional subscriptions to maintain a disciplined capital structure and minimize dilution to our shareholders."

"We were very encouraged by the strong demand for the flow-through financing," said Peter K. Deacon, Director. "While we would have welcomed all interested participants, we remain committed to protecting our existing shareholders by carefully managing dilution. We are also very proud of Rasool's leadership and the tangible value he continues to build for the Company."

The proceeds from the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) and will be renounced to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026. Funds will be directed toward the continued advancement of the Company's Saskatchewan exploration projects, including the Wedge Lake Gold Project and the Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project.

All other terms of the financing remain unchanged from the Company's prior announcement, including the terms of the concurrent non-flow-through component of the financing. The financing remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with applicable securities laws and Exchange policies.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresources.com.

Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES

Facebook: @AryaResourcesLtd.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292863

Source: Arya Resources Ltd.