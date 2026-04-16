Delivery of TacFLIR 280-HDEP systems will provide advanced situational awareness, target identification, and other recon capabilities

Third award this year for technology integration on armored vehicles in Europe

Agreement with WB Group in Poland builds on years of collaboration to improve warfighter mission success and safety

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that Teledyne FLIR Defense has been awarded a contract worth more than $35 million by WB Electronics S.A. (part of the WB Group) to equip reconnaissance vehicles with TacFLIR 280-HDEP medium range multi-spectral surveillance systems.

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Teledyne FLIR Defense has been awarded a contract worth more than $35 million by WB Electronics S.A. (part of the WB Group) to equip reconnaissance vehicles with TacFLIR 280-HDEP medium range multi-spectral surveillance systems. Designed for a wide range of land missions, TacFLIR 280-HDEP delivers best-in-class daylight and thermal imagery, along with powerful video processing and Aided Target Recognition (AiTR) capability. The advanced sensor system has been field-tested in Europe for nearly a decade, proving its effectiveness and reliability in harsh environments.

Designed for a wide range of land missions, TacFLIR 280-HDEP delivers best-in-class daylight and thermal imagery, along with powerful video processing and Aided Target Recognition (AiTR) capability. The advanced sensor system has been field-tested in Europe for nearly a decade, proving its effectiveness and reliability in harsh environments.

"The integration of TacFLIR 280-HDEP into the reconnaissance vehicles is a testament to our years-long collaboration with WB Electronics," said Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne Defense and Aerospace. "By providing warfighters the clearest picture of the battlefield through superior EO/IR imagery and intelligent tracking, TacFLIR technology will enhance situational awareness for military forces while reducing operator risk."

The contract win is Teledyne FLIR Defense's third announcement this year involving an armored vehicle program in Europe. In February, the company reported that its Black Hornet 4 nano-drone would be digitally integrated on Switzerland's Piranha 8x8 vehicles to stream live video and target data to commanders and crew. In January, FLIR Defense said it would provide long-range thermal imaging sights and radars for Bulgaria's new Stryker vehicles. In total, the three contracts are valued at more than $85 million.

TacFLIR 280-HDEP is designed and built by Teledyne FLIR Defense in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world's most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Joe Ailinger, Jr.

Teledyne Defense and Aerospace

Email: joe.ailinger@teledyne.com