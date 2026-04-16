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WKN: A2P85K | ISIN: US27005B1035 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Ealixir, Inc.: Ealixir Reports Full Year 2025 Results

MIAMI, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir, Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) ("Ealixir" or the "Company"), an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services for the AI era, today announced financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025.

"2025 was a year of meaningful growth and progress, as we strengthened our foundation across the full client lifecycle, from client intake and pricing discipline through to delivery and long-term digital identity support," said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir. "These improvements resulted in enhanced conversion and assessment capabilities as we expanded our global footprint, resulting in a 7% growth in year-over-year revenue generation and 23% increase in gross profit. These advancements reflect a maturing, scalable operating model and position Ealixir to deliver consistent performance and capitalize on growth opportunities in 2026, while navigating an evolving digital landscape shaped by advancements in AI and broader macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions."

"We also took deliberate steps to support our next phase of growth. The online infrastructure that shapes how reputation is formed has changed fundamentally. AI systems, from search overviews to large language models, now synthesize thousands of sources simultaneously to form a single, confident answer about a person or company. Reputation is no longer determined by a handful of search results; it is determined by the entire information ecosystem those AI systems draw from. This shift makes AI not just relevant to what we do, but foundational to our entire suite of services. We are building Ealixir to operate across every layer of that ecosystem, and 2025 laid the operational groundwork to do that at scale."

Recent Operational Highlights

Expanded strategic advisory offerings with the launch of a crisis management service, providing rapid response support for high-impact reputational events.

Strengthened sales and marketing infrastructure by implementing standardized training, upgraded CRM and lead management systems, and a unified commercial framework to improve demand generation, conversion, and pipeline visibility.

Launched Ealixir Editions, a new editorial division that expands the Company's offerings into AI-driven digital narrative building through authorship, integrated media/SEO, and structured online presence.

Financial Results for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2025 ("FY 2025"):

Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 ("FY 2025") was approximately $3.6 million compared to approximately $3.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 ("FY 2024"). The increase in revenue was due to improved conversion rates driven by enhanced sales infrastructure, stronger client acquisition processes, and the expansion of service offerings, partially offset by variability in performance across certain geographic regions and periods during the year.

Gross profit for FY 2025 was approximately $2.8 million compared to approximately $2.3 million for FY 2024.

Total operating expenses for FY 2025 were approximately $2.6 million compared to approximately $2.7 million for FY 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by targeted cost optimization initiatives, including the streamlining of third-party vendor relationships, consolidation of certain operational functions, and the implementation of greater efficiency in internal workflows and automation tools, as well as a more strategic approach to external partnerships and business development initiatives, with reduced reliance on traditional paid marketing channels. We also improved operational efficiency, and greater control over discretionary spending, particularly across administrative expenses and non-core external services, while continuing to prioritize investments in core infrastructure and revenue-generating capabilities.

Net income for FY 2025 was approximately $0.1 million compared to a net loss of approximately $0.3 million for FY 2024. The improvement in net income reflects continued progress towards our profitability objectives.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) is a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ealixir helps individuals, executives, professional organizations, and SMBs take control of how they are represented across the information ecosystem that shapes public perception in the age of AI.

Ealixir offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning the full lifecycle of digital reputation management, including content removal, compliance database remediation, narrative development, crisis management, editorial publishing, monitoring and reporting. The Company's proprietary process enables the lawful removal and correction of harmful online content across search results, news archives, compliance databases, and social platforms.

Ealixir is expanding its technology capabilities to deliver more scalable, data-driven solutions for managing digital identity in an increasingly AI-influenced information environment.

For more information, visit www.ealixir.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Ealixir Inc.
info@ealixir.com

IR Contacts
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
212-896-1233
ealixir@kcsa.com

Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31,
2025
 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash- 113,641 - 101,970
Accounts receivable, net 1,576,075 560,947
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 346,151 345,945
Total current assets 2,035,867 1,008,862
Property & equipment, net 13,502 30,848
Right-of-use asset - 36,816
Total assets- 2,049,369 - 1,076,526
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable- 599,546 - 382,920
Accounts payable - related parties 163,486 122,558
Stockholder loans payable - current 275,000 -
Notes payable 76,382 89,648
Accrued expenses 501,195 475,308
Deferred revenue 683,109 516,548
Operating lease liability, current portion - 43,765
Taxes payable 41,873 19,466
Total current liabilities 2,340,591 1,650,213
Stockholder loans payable - non current 200,000 -
Total liabilities 2,540,591 1,650,213
Commitments and contingencies
- -
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series Z Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 1,000 1,000
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 60,121,536 and 60,282,036 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 60,121 60,281
Additional paid in capital 57,684,040 57,683,879
Accumulated deficit (58,143,688- (58,245,370-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (92,695- (73,477-
Total stockholders' deficit (491,222- (573,687-
Total liabilities and deficit- 2,049,369 - 1,076,526
Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2025
 2024
Revenue
Removal services- 3,179,802 - 2,688,383
Ancillary services 402,891 668,388
Total revenue 3,582,693 3,356,771
Cost of sales 745,960 1,046,188
Total cost of sales 745,960 1,046,188
Gross profit 2,836,733 2,310,583
Operating expenses
General and administrative expenses 2,252,676 2,693,280
Advertising and marketing expenses 344,673 19,896
Total operating expenses 2,597,349 2,713,176
Operating profit/(loss) 239,384 (402,593-
Other income (expenses)
Gain (loss) on disposition - assets (17,077- 2,406
Gain on termination of lease 13,190
Gain (loss) on foreign exchange (93,246- 40,878
Gain on forgiveness of debt 26,651 145,674
Interest expense (25,356- (18,312-
Total other income/(expense) (95,838- 170,646
Income (Loss) before income tax 143,546 (231,947-
Provision for income taxes (41,864- (32,868-
Net income/(loss)- 101,682 - (264,815-
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Foreign exchange gain (loss) (19,218- 2,530
Comprehensive income/(loss) 82,464 (262,285-
Net income/(loss) per common share
Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share- 0.00 - (0.00-
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 60,121,796 60,282,036
Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)- 101,682 - (264,815-
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Gain on disposition - subsidiary - 2,406
Depreciation 5,399 9,477
Amortization of operating right of use assets 6,241 74,897
Bad debt expense 67,639 123,174
Imputed interest on stockholder loans - 4,397
Disposal of assets 17,281 -
Gain on termination of lease (13,190-
Gain on forgiveness of debt - (145,674-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (1,082,767- 597,884
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (206- 18,069
Other assets - 3,000
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 242,514 104,746
Accounts payable - related parties 40,928 (32,632-
Deferred revenue 166,561 (171,404-
Other current liabilities - (21,728-
Taxes payable 22,407 (16,720-
Lease liability - (81,941-
Net Cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities (425,511- 203,136
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment (5,334- (10,142-
Net Cash used in Investing Activities (5,334- (10,142-
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from notes payable, net of payments (13,266- 44,212
Stockholder loans payable 475,000 (191,174-
Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities 461,734 (146,962-
Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (19,218- 2,530
Net change in cash 11,671 48,562
Cash, beginning of period 101,970 53,408
Cash, end of period- 113,641 - 101,970
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for interest- 18,209 - 4,524
Cash paid for taxes- - - -
Non-cash Investing and Financing transactions:
Due to stockholders reclassed to additional paid in capital - (398,649-

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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