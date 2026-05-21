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WKN: A2P85K | ISIN: US27005B1035 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 14:12 Uhr
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Ealixir, Inc.: Ealixir Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Launched Beta Rollout of the RepuTrust Digital Identity Platform to Early Access Users

Enhanced Service Offering with Introduction of Crisis Management and Narrative-Building Solutions

MIAMI, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (EAXR) ("Ealixir" or the "Company"), a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

"Throughout 2026, we've continued to build upon our diversified AI-powered digital reputation and identity platform by expanding our advisory capabilities, strengthening our sales and marketing infrastructure, and advancing innovative new product offerings," said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir. "From the launch of Ealixir Editions to our crisis management services to the beta rollout of RepuTrust, we've made meaningful progress in broadening our service offerings and positioning Ealixir for long-term scalable growth. As organizations increasingly recognize and prioritize reputation intelligence and AI-driven visibility, we believe Ealixir is well aligned to capitalize on these evolving market opportunities."

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Launched the beta version of RepuTrust, Ealixir's AI-powered digital identity platform which provides select users with early access to advanced reputation analysis tools powered by the Company's proprietary ReputScore metric.
  • Broadened strategic advisory capabilities with the introduction of a new crisis management advisory service, delivering timely, high-impact support during critical reputational events.
  • Enhanced sales and marketing capabilities through the rollout of standardized training programs, upgraded CRM and lead management systems, and a new integrated commercial framework to drive stronger demand generation, conversion rates, and pipeline visibility. Although these initiatives are in early stages, such initiatives have supported measurable prospect engagement across targeted outreach initiatives, including applications, booked meetings, and live calls.
  • Introduced Ealixir Editions, a dedicated editorial division that extends the Company's capabilities into AI-driven narrative development through thought leadership content, integrated media and SEO/GEO strategies, and structured digital presence creation. Since its soft launch, the Company signed approximately $275,000 in Ealixir Editions contracts, of which approximately $120,000 represented revenue attributable to the quarter, reflecting early market interest in the Company's expanded narrative-building offering.

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1 2026"):

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1 2026") was approximately $0.9 million compared to approximately $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ("Q1 2025"). The increase in revenue was primarily driven by continued execution of the Company's enhanced sales and client acquisition infrastructure, improved commercial follow-up processes, and early revenue contribution from expanded service offerings, including the Company's narrative-building and editorial solutions, partially offset by variability in performance across certain geographic regions and periods during the year, as well as broader macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty impacting client decision-making cycles.

Gross profit for Q1 2026 was approximately $0.7 million compared to approximately $0.6 million for Q1 2025.

Total operating expenses for Q1 2026 were approximately $0.6 million compared to approximately $0.5 million for Q1 2025. The increase was primarily driven by continued investment in technology development and expanded product capabilities, as well as accounting, audit, advisory, and other professional fees associated with the Company's public company readiness and capital markets initiatives.

Net income for Q1 2026 was approximately $0.031 million compared to net income of approximately $0.048 million for Q1 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to higher operating expenses as the Company continued to invest in its growth initiatives.

Overall, Ealixir generated a profit for Q1 2026 while continuing to execute on initiatives intended to strengthen its operating foundation and support future growth.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) is a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ealixir helps individuals, executives, professional organizations, and SMBs take control of how they are represented across the information ecosystem that shapes public perception in the age of AI.

Ealixir offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning the full lifecycle of digital reputation management, including content removal, compliance database remediation, narrative development, crisis management, editorial publishing, monitoring and reporting. The Company's proprietary process enables the lawful removal and correction of harmful online content across search results, news archives, compliance databases, and social platforms. Ealixir is expanding its technology capabilities to deliver more scalable, data-driven solutions for managing digital identity in an increasingly AI-influenced information environment.

For more information, visit www.ealixir.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Ealixir Inc.
info@ealixir.com

IR Contacts
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
212-896-1233
ealixir@kcsa.com

Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, As of December 31,
2026 2025
Unaudited
Assets
Current assets
Cash- 84,814 - 113,641
Accounts receivable, net2,289,737 1,576,075
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 494,964 346,151
Total current assets 2,869,515 2,035,867
Property & equipment, net 13,042 13,502
Total assets- 2,882,557 - 2,049,369
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable- 696,906 - 599,546
Accounts payable - related parties 213,563 163,486
Stockholder loans payable - current 461,300 275,000
Notes payable 72,984 76,382
Accrued expenses 533,175 501,195
Deferred revenue 1,127,680 683,109
Taxes payable 44,152 41,873
Total current liabilities 3,149,760 2,340,591
Stockholder loans payable - non current 200,000 200,000
Total liabilities 3,349,760 2,540,591
Commitments and contingencies - -
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series Z
Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares issued
and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively		 1,000 1,000
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized,
60,121,536 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively		 60,121 60,121
Additional paid in capital 57,684,040 57,684,040
Accumulated deficit (58,112,316- (58,143,688-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100,048- (92,695-
Total stockholders' deficit (467,203- (491,222-
Total liabilities and deficit- 2,882,557 - 2,049,369
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements
Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
For the three months Ended
March 31,
2026 2025
Revenue
Removal services- 710,522 - 650,684
Ancillary services 166,142 104,434
Total revenue 876,664 755,118
Cost of sales 183,629 155,882
Total cost of sales 183,629 155,882
Gross profit 693,035 599,236
Operating expenses
General and administrative expenses 630,589 518,164
Advertising and marketing expenses 6,660 294
Total operating expenses 637,249 518,458
Operating profit/(loss) 55,786 80,778
Other income (expenses)
Gain (loss) on disposition - assets - (17,111-
Gain on termination of lease - 13,190
Gain (loss) on foreign exchange (15,586- (24,359-
Interest expense (8,828- (4,407-
Total other income/(expense) (24,414- (32,687-
Income before income tax 31,372 48,091
Provision for income taxes - -
Net income- 31,372 - 48,091
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign exchange gain (loss) (7,353- 9,826
Comprehensive income 24,019 57,917
Net income per common share
Basic and diluted net income per common share- 0.00 - 0.00
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 60,121,536 60,123,319
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements
Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months Ended
March 31,
2026 2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income- 31,372 - 48,091
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation 1,424 1,613
Amortization of operating right of use assets - 6,241
Bad debt expense 51,397 -
Gain on termination of lease - (13,190-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (765,059- (87,891-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (148,813- 1,844
Other assets - -
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 129,340 121,166
Accounts payable - related parties 50,077 -
Deferred revenue 444,571 (135,266-
Other current liabilities - 2,290
Taxes payable 2,279 (9,518-
Lease liability - (6,241-
Net Cash provided by used in Operating Activities (203,412- (70,861-
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Disposal / (Purchase) of property and equipment (964- 17,111
Net Cash (used in) provided by Investing Activities (964- 17,111
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from notes payable, net of payments (3,398- -
Stockholder loans payable 186,300 (23,806-
Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities 182,902 (23,806-
Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (7,353- 1,505
Net change in cash (28,827- (76,051-
Cash, beginning of period 113,641 101,214
Cash, end of period- 84,814 - 25,163
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for interest- 5,071 - -
Cash paid for taxes- - - -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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