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WKN: 895780 | ISIN: FI0009005318 | Ticker-Symbol: NRE
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 12:28
9,435 Euro
-0,63 % -0,060
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OMX Helsinki 25
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9,3709,40018:17
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Nokian Tyres plc: Timo Koponen has started as Nokian Tyres' new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release April 16, 2026, at 5:05 p.m. EEST

As announced on January 14, 2026, Timo Koponen (M.Sc. Econ. and Business Administration) has been appointed Nokian Tyres' new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Management team. He has now started in the position reporting to President and CEO Paolo Pompei.

Timo Koponen joined Nokian Tyres from Normet, a global mining and tunneling technology company, where he served as CFO and a member of the Leadership Team. Prior to Normet, he held senior finance and business leadership roles at Lamor Corporation, Wärtsilä, Hackman, and Konecranes.

Timo Koponen replaces interim CFO Jari Huuhtanen, who continues at Nokian Tyres in the role of VP, Group Business Control.

"I would like to welcome Timo Koponen to Nokian Tyres. His extensive experience will be an important asset in the next stages of our development. I would also like to thank Jari Huuhtanen for his excellent work. It is great to continue the cooperation with him," says President and CEO Paolo Pompei.

Timo Koponen's photo and CV are available at company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/

Further information:?

media@nokiantyres.com

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 4,000 people with net sales of EUR 1.4 billion in 2025, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Further information: company.nokiantyres.com, www.nokiantyres.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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