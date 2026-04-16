Nokian Tyres plc: Timo Koponen has started as Nokian Tyres' new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release April 16, 2026, at 5:05 p.m. EEST

As announced on January 14, 2026, Timo Koponen (M.Sc. Econ. and Business Administration) has been appointed Nokian Tyres' new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Management team. He has now started in the position reporting to President and CEO Paolo Pompei.

Timo Koponen joined Nokian Tyres from Normet, a global mining and tunneling technology company, where he served as CFO and a member of the Leadership Team. Prior to Normet, he held senior finance and business leadership roles at Lamor Corporation, Wärtsilä, Hackman, and Konecranes.

Timo Koponen replaces interim CFO Jari Huuhtanen, who continues at Nokian Tyres in the role of VP, Group Business Control.

"I would like to welcome Timo Koponen to Nokian Tyres. His extensive experience will be an important asset in the next stages of our development. I would also like to thank Jari Huuhtanen for his excellent work. It is great to continue the cooperation with him," says President and CEO Paolo Pompei.

Timo Koponen's photo and CV are available at company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/



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media@nokiantyres.com

