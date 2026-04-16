Husqvarna AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Husqvarna AB (publ)

The AGM of Husqvarna AB (publ) was held on April 16, 2026

The AGM was held physically at Jönköping Concert & Congress Hall at Elmia in Jönköping, and the shareholders had the option to attend the meeting via advance voting (postal voting).

Adoption of the profit and loss statements and balance sheets, dividend and discharge of liability

The profit and loss statements and the balance sheets were adopted. The Board of Directors' proposal for the disposition of profits was approved. The dividend was set at SEK 1.25 per share to be paid in two installments, firstly SEK 0.50 per share with Monday, April 20, 2026, as the first record day, and secondly SEK 0.75 per share with Tuesday, October 20, 2026, as the second record day. The estimated dates for payment of the dividends are Thursday, April 23, 2026, and Friday, October 23, 2026. The Board of Directors and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors, Auditors and remuneration to the Directors and the Auditors

The Nomination Committee's proposal that the Board of Directors shall comprise nine members to be elected by the AGM was adopted. Torbjörn Lööf, Ingrid Bonde, Katarina Martinson, Daniel Nodhäll, Christine Robins, Claes Boustedt, Marlies Gebetsberger and Magnus Jarlegren were re-elected, and Glen Instone was elected as new Board member, for the period up until the next AGM, and Torbjörn Lööf was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal regarding remuneration to the Board, of SEK 8,896,000 in total, whereof SEK 2,515,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 728,000 to other Board Members elected by the AGM and not employed by the Company. Additionally, the Chair of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 375,000, and the two members shall receive SEK 245,000 each. The Chair of the People Committee shall receive SEK 190,000 and the two members SEK 115,000 each.

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal to elect KPMG as auditor for the period up until the end of the next AGM. The Auditors' fee shall be paid on the basis of approved invoices.

Renewal of remuneration guidelines and Remuneration report

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal for remuneration guidelines for Group Management. The AGM also approved the Remuneration Report.

Long-term incentive program and equity swap arrangements to hedge obligations in accordance with approved incentive programs

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal for a performance based long-term incentive program for 2026, LTI 2026. The AGM resolved to authorize the Board to decide on one or more occasions, until the next AGM, to direct the company to enter into one or more equity swap arrangements where a third party in its own name acquires Husqvarna B-shares on terms consistent with market practice. The purpose is to secure the company's obligations under adopted incentive programs.

Authorization for new share issue

The AGM authorized the Board to approve the issue of not more than approximately 57.6 million

new B-shares against payment in kind, on one or more occasions during the period up to the next AGM. The price for the new shares shall be based on the market price of the Husqvarna B-share. The purpose of the authorization is to facilitate acquisitions for which payment will be made in own shares.

The above information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CET on April 16, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 15 77 85

press@husqvarnagroup.com

Investors

Emelie Alm, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 70-514 64 14

ir@husqvarnagroup.com

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.

Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.