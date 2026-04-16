ATEME: FIRST QUARTER 2026 REVENUES

FIRST QUARTER 2026 REVENUES

RETURN TO DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH

Q1 REVENUES OF €19.9 MILLION, UP +8% (+14% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

MRR UP +16% YEAR-ON-YEAR AND +5% SEQUENTIALLY

MEDIUM-TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED

Revenue in € thousands Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Change Like-for-like[1] EMEA 7,426 9,709 +31% +34% USA / Canada 5,716 6,176 +8% +19% Asia Pacific 3,034 2,374 -22% -19% Latin America 2,237 1,679 -25% -18% TOTAL 18,413 19,938 +8% +14%

Figures are unaudited

MRR in € thousands April 2025 April 2026 Change Monthly Recurring Revenue[2] 2,708 3,135 +16%

Alternative performance indicator, not subject to statutory auditors' review

Paris, April 16, 2026 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700) generated revenues of €19.9 million in Q1 2026, up +8% on a reported basis and +14% like-for-like.

By region, the following performances were recorded:

EMEA (Europe Middle East & Africa) revenues were up +31% at €9.7m (+34% like-for-like), confirming the strong momentum in the domestic region;

(Europe Middle East & Africa) revenues were up +31% at €9.7m (+34% like-for-like), confirming the strong momentum in the domestic region; The USA / Canada region delivered revenues of €6.2m, up +8% (+19% like-for-like), confirming the recovery started last year;

region delivered revenues of €6.2m, up +8% (+19% like-for-like), confirming the recovery started last year; Asia Pacific revenues were down -22% to €2.4m (-19% like-for-like), due to a strong base effect (up +52% like-for-like a year ago) which was boosted by third party servers;

revenues were down -22% to €2.4m (-19% like-for-like), due to a strong base effect (up +52% like-for-like a year ago) which was boosted by third party servers; Latin America revenues were down -25% to €1.7m (-18% like-for-like), a slow start partially explained by a significant base effect (up +18% like-for-like a year ago).

All regions are expected to deliver growth on a full year basis.

Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR[3]) rose from €2,999K in January 2026 to €3,135K in April 2026, up +5% sequentially. Year-on-year, MRR is now up +16%. This April MRR translates into an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of €37.6 million.

NAB Show 2026

At NAB Show 2026, Ateme will highlight how AI and GenAI are reshaping media workflows, helping customers operate more efficiently while enhancing viewer engagement. The company will demonstrate AI-driven innovations across content processing and media operations, including automated content creation, accessibility features and real-time insights.

These demonstrations reflect Ateme's strategy to leverage AI as a key driver of productivity, scalability and long-term value creation for media organizations.

Supporting industry transformation

Beyond NAB, Ateme continues to support the broader transformation of the media industry, enabling customers to deliver premium live and next generation experiences. This includes ultra low latency workflows for major live sports, large scale e-sports distribution, and immersive experiences developed through strategic partnerships such as NVIDIA, notably for Apple Vision Pro (read press release: Ateme Launches New NVIDIA RTX PRO-Powered Workflows for Apple Immersive on Apple Vision Pro).

Ateme helps customers evolve toward more flexible, efficient and future-proof video delivery models.

Financial objectives confirmed

Ateme returns to double-digit growth for both the topline (+14% like-for-like) and the MRR (+16% year-on-year).

The momentum with major streaming platforms and in the sports industry will be instrumental in supporting significant progress in our 2026 financials, on track to deliver on our medium-term objectives for 2027:

EBITDA of €22 million;

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of €4 million.

Michel Artières, Chairman and CEO of Ateme, commented: "The fantastic work accomplished in 2025 has completely put Ateme back on track to deliver on the 2027 objectives. Today, sustained growth is here, including recurring revenues, and the reputation for excellence and innovation is stronger than ever. We are eager to demonstrate at NAB in Las Vegas how Ateme will continue to support its customers in innovating to captivate their audiences more than ever."

Next publication:

May 19th, 2026: Ateme Tech Day 2026

May 22nd, 2026: Annual Shareholder Meeting

July 16th, 2026: Second Quarter Revenues

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Mathieu Omnes

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of Ateme, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning Ateme's assets, activities or shares.

All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding Atemes' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.

Ateme expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

[1] At constant exchange rate and perimeter

[2] Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (capex), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

[3] Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (capex), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

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