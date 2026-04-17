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WKN: A12AAH | ISIN: FR0011992700 | Ticker-Symbol: AYD
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 08:03
9,820 Euro
+2,29 % +0,220
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATEME SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATEME SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8209,94011:33
Actusnews Wire
17.04.2026 10:53 Uhr
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ATEME: PUBLICATION OF THE 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris, April 17, 2026 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700) informs that its 2025 Universal registration document was approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 15 April 2026 under number D.26-0255.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document, which includes the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, notably contains:

  • the statement of the person responsible;
  • the management report;
  • the annual and consolidated financial statements;
  • the different Statutory Auditors' reports on the annual and consolidated financial statements;
  • the corporate governance report;
  • the sustainability information and the related assurance report;
  • the report on the executive compensation policy;
  • the description of the share buyback program;
  • the information on Statutory Auditors' fees.

This Universal Registration Document can be viewed on or downloaded from Ateme's website, www.ateme.com, under Investors, Regulated informations section, and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). Copies of this document are also available free of charge from Ateme's head office.

About Ateme
Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.
Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.
Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
Chairman and CEO		Mathieu Omnes
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
ateme@actus.fr		Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97641-pr_ateme_mad-urd-2025_20260417_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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