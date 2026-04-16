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WKN: A2PGJ2 | ISIN: US98980L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM
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16.04.26 | 16:58
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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Evercast Launches Presenter, First Plugin for 4K, Stutter-Free Video Sharing on Zoom, Meet, and Teams

For meetings that matter - Presenter is a first-of-its-kind plugin that lets professionals share high-impact presentations with unmatched quality and security, all within the video conferencing tools they already use.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Evercast, the gold standard in Hollywood for real-time collaborative review, today announced the launch of Evercast Presenter, a new plugin that brings their award-winning streaming technology to Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. To be showcased at NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas, Evercast Presenter enables professionals across industries to share stutter-free, 4K video and high-impact presentations with unparalleled clarity, near-zero latency, and advanced security - all within the conferencing tools they already use.

"We built Presenter for anyone who's felt frustrated when their screen share starts stuttering or pixelating," said Tram Le-Jones, General Manager at Evercast. "Standard screen share wasn't designed for high-quality content, especially video. Lag, compression, and dropped frames don't just waste time, they dilute the message. With Presenter, we're raising the bar for everyday video conferencing and presentations."

Evercast Presenter is built on the same technology that powers Evercast Studio, the industry-leading platform used by top film and television productions, advertising agencies, and game developers for real-time collaborative review. Presenter brings this proven tech into an accessible plugin format for the broader professional market.

Key features

  • Compatibility with Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams

  • Up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with less than 100ms average latency

  • Support for any video file or 100+ apps and cloud integrations

  • Watermarking and permissions controls for secure content sharing

  • Built-in adaptive bandwidth to ensure reliability on any connection speed

  • Adjustable settings for resolution, frame rate, and bit rate

  • Collaborative draw tool with a unique color per user

  • Simple setup (only the person presenting needs to install the plugin)

Evercast Presenter is designed for teams who cannot afford for their content to look anything less than its best. Use cases include pitches, town halls, creative sessions, trainings, clinical consultations, and any other high-stakes situation where quality and security really count.

Availability

Evercast Presenter is available starting today at presenter.evercast.com, with a 30-day free trial. Attendees at the 2026 NAB Show can see a live demo at Evercast's booth, N2861 (North Hall), from April 19-22, 2026 in Las Vegas. To schedule an in-person demo at NAB Show, visit https://calendly.com/d/ctwc-4hb-d2z/evercast-presenter-nab-2026?month=2026-04

About Evercast

Evercast solutions combine secure video conferencing and studio-grade content streaming, powering collaborative work and review sessions with unparalleled quality and airtight security. Known for having built the first cloud-based, real-time collaboration tool made for creative professionals, Evercast continues to enable teams across industries to collaborate efficiently, regardless of their physical location. Trusted by every major Hollywood studio, as well as top advertising agencies, game developers, and more, Evercast sets the standard for meetings that matter. For more information, visit evercast.com or presenter.evercast.com.

Media contact
Jessica Cyrell
Marketing & Communications
Evercast
press@evercast.com
(310) 634-0663

###

SOURCE: Evercast



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/evercast-launches-presenter-first-plugin-for-4k-stutter-free-video-sharing-on-1158145

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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