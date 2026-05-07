3 Charts in 3x33 Sekunden - Heute mit DAX, Zoom und Amazon
© 2026 Der Aktionär TV
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|231,45
|231,95
|08:16
|231,45
|231,95
|08:16
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:38
|LinkedIn CTV Ads available through Amazon DSP
|06:43
|Amazon Luna: Diese Spiele gibt es im Mai gratis
|06:18
|Coinbase impacted as Amazon Web Services works to restore overheated Virginia data center
|05:17
|Amazon.com, Inc. AWS Data Center Overheating Disrupts Services, Coinbase Says Platform Performance May Decline
|03:38
|AWS adds agentic payment features to Amazon Bedrock AgentCore
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|00:42
|'I Hate Working 5 Days': Zoom CEO Eric Yuan Says AI Could Shrink Workweeks To 3 Days In A Major Future Shift
|Do
|3 Charts in 3x33 Sekunden - Heute mit DAX, Zoom und Amazon
|3 Charts in 3x33 Sekunden - Heute mit DAX, Zoom und Amazo
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Zoom Communications shares snapped six session winning streak
|Mi
|Workvivo by Zoom: Workvivo Launches Seer to Advance People Intelligence and Close the Employee Listening Gap
|New global survey reveals gap between employee feedback and action as Workvivo introduces Seer as a standalone solution, with industry veteran Justin Black at the helmCORK, Ireland, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Zoom Communications, Inc.: Zoom Recognizes the Rise of AI-Powered Businesses of One with Inaugural Solopreneur 50
|New recognition program and proprietary research highlight how solopreneurs are using AI to replace traditional team functions and build scalable, independent businessesSAN JOSE, Calif., May 04, 2026...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMAZON.COM INC
|231,95
|+0,37 %
|ZOOM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|92,34
|-0,01 %