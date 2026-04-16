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WKN: 5319 | ISIN: US000OPENAI0 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Remitly Global, Inc.: Remitly App Launches in ChatGPT

SEATTLE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced the launch of the Remitly app in ChatGPT - making Remitly the first cross-border money transfer company to establish a presence on the platform. The experience allows customers to explore exchange rates and compare delivery options for international money transfers without leaving the ChatGPT platform.

ChatGPT is used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. By launching in the ChatGPT app ecosystem, Remitly is meeting customers where they already are to offer a faster, more convenient way to access the transfer information they need, without switching platforms or apps.

The Remitly app in ChatGPT is available now to logged-in ChatGPT users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans sending from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to select destination countries. To access the app, users can search "Remitly" in the ChatGPT app catalog.

Within the app, customers can discover current exchange rates for supported corridors, compare delivery methods such as bank deposit, cash pickup, and mobile wallet where available, and explore country-specific options and payout considerations. No transfers are initiated or completed within ChatGPT. When customers are ready to send, they are directed to the Remitly app or website to complete their transfer securely.

"Sending money should feel straightforward, not stressful," said Ankur Tiwari, VP of Product at Remitly. "The Remitly app in ChatGPT puts the information our customers need - rates and delivery options - so they can make confident decisions before they send."

The launch reflects Remitly's broader strategy of meeting customers across the platforms and tools they use most. Remitly previously introduced money transfers through WhatsApp and has continued to expand its presence on AI-powered platforms as customer behavior shifts toward conversational interfaces for everyday financial decisions.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders. With a footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly has built one of the world's leading global money movement platforms, trusted by millions of customers. Remitly continues to evolve beyond a remittance company into a diversified, cross-border financial services provider, serving both consumers and businesses across a growing set of use cases.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:
press@remitly.com

Investor Relations:
ir@remitly.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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