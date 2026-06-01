

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Florida is suing OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, claiming they knowingly released an unsafe AI product and didn't do enough to protect users, especially kids.



This lawsuit, announced by James Uthmeier, is the first of its kind at the state level targeting OpenAI's safety practices and ChatGPT's design. Filed in Florida's Tenth Judicial Circuit, the suit alleges misleading and unfair trade practices, negligence, product liability, fraud, and public nuisance. The state is pushing for financial penalties and changes to how OpenAI operates.



Florida argues that ChatGPT carries risks like addiction, cognitive decline, self-harm, suicide, and violence. It also criticizes the company's parental controls, saying that the free version of ChatGPT lacks proper age verification and doesn't give parents enough insight into their kids' interactions with the chatbot.



OpenAI has denied these claims, stating that it has put in place safeguards to protect younger users. The company mentioned it has rolled out age-prediction tools, tighter restrictions for minors, and parental monitoring features, while also working to improve responses to mental health and sensitive topics.



This civil lawsuit comes after Florida began a separate criminal investigation earlier this year to see if ChatGPT had a role in planning a mass shooting at Florida State University in 2025.



Authorities say the suspect had lengthy conversations with ChatGPT before the incident. OpenAI insists that the chatbot provided only factual information from public sources and did not encourage any harmful behavior.



The case adds to the mounting legal scrutiny surrounding AI companies. OpenAI is already facing several lawsuits from individuals and families who claim its products contributed to suicides, delusions, and other negative effects.



Additionally, various states have taken action against other AI companies, like Character.AI, over child safety and mental health concerns.



This lawsuit arrives as OpenAI is reportedly gearing up for a possible public offering and after the company achieved an estimated valuation of about $852 billion in a recent funding round.



OpenAI has reiterated that safety is a core part of its development and continues to enhance protections for users, particularly teenagers.



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