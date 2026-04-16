Las Vegas Sands: Sands Surpasses the Primary People, Communities and Planet Ambitions Set for Its 2021-2025 Reporting Period

The company's new environmental, social and governance report recaps 2025 highlights and full reporting cycle accomplishments.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Published by Las Vegas Sands on April 9, 2026

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has released its latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, highlighted by the accomplishment of its 2021-2025 ambitions in the areas of workforce development, community volunteerism and carbon emissions reduction. The company's goals align with its People, Communities and Planet corporate responsibility pillars.

At the close of 2025, Sands had spent more than $270 million on workforce development initiatives since 2021, surpassing its People pillar ambition to invest $200 million by 2025. In 2025, the company invested nearly $53 million in programs to advance job skills and career training for Team Members, hospitality industry professionals and the local labor pool in its regions.

Sands also surpassed its Communities pillar target of contributing 250,000 Team Member volunteer hours by 2025, with more than 290,000 hours amassed between 2021-2025 and nearly 35,000 volunteer hours logged for 82 nonprofit organizations in 2025.

Under the Planet pillar, Sands reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 54% in 2025 from a 2018 base year, achieving its Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)-validated 17.5% reduction target as well as its 1.5°C-aligned 30% reduction target in line with the United Nations Paris Agreement. The company supported accomplishment of these targets by accelerating renewable energy use and increasing energy attribute certificate purchases from 8% to 31% during the reporting cycle.

In addition to these primary ambitions, Sands made advancements in other People, Communities and Planet priorities.

People - Beyond its 2021-2025 workforce development investment, which encompassed 235 partnerships with universities and 116 new Team Member development programs, Sands continued to place priority on working with local businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in support of its regions' economic health. In 2025, the company procured $2 billion in goods and services from local businesses in its regions, including $437 million from diverse businesses and SMEs. During the full 2021-2025 reporting period, the company spent $1.7 billion with SMEs in Macao alone.

Communities - Along with its priority on community volunteer service, Sands provided $11 million in philanthropic contributions to nonprofit organizations in 2025 and $53 million in sponsorships to support its regions' cultural events and programs during the 2021-2025 reporting cycle. Helping nonprofits build their capacity through funding and mentorship remained a top priority, headlined by the Sands Cares Accelerator, which incubates the strategic goals of nonprofits over three years and graduated its sixth member at the end of 2025.

Over the five-year reporting period, helping regions navigate the pandemic and other crisis situations was a primary focus, with Sands contributing substantial Team Member volunteer time, emergency-response supplies, in-kind donations and funding for COVID-19 support around the world. The company's regions also continued their long-standing tradition of aiding people facing hardships by assembling and donating more than 300,000 hygiene and emergency kits through the Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World and other local emergency preparedness initiatives.

Planet - In addition to maintaining achievement of its emissions-reduction target, Sands achieved other milestones in its priority areas of waste diversion, incorporation of sustainable materials and resources, and water stewardship led by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. By the end of 2025, the company had increased operational waste diversion by 10% over a 2019 base year, surpassing its 5% target. Sands' properties also prevented, rescued or diverted 36% of food waste in 2025, well above the company's 25% target. In support of its global commitment to reduce food waste, Sands donated 52 metric tons of unserved food to local hunger relief organizations during the five-year reporting period.

In line with its focus on increasing use of sustainable materials and resources, Sands successfully transitioned all company-branded water bottles to reusable solutions or sustainable materials as of August 2025. The company also set a target to procure 100% cage-free eggs by 2028 and made strong progress by achieving 40% sourcing at the end of 2025. Finally, Sands reduced potable water use intensity by 8% in 2025 from the 2019 base year, surpassing its 3% reduction target.

"The 2021-2025 reporting period was a time of resilience and sheer determination to reach our targets with the significant challenges the pandemic brought to the hospitality industry in the early part of the cycle," Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, said. "We remained committed to our goals throughout every stage, and the credit for achievement of our ESG targets goes to our Team Members around the world."

Underscoring Sands' ESG performance in 2025, the company was included on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2026 list, Newsweek's 2026 America's Greenest Companies and 2026 America's Most Responsible Companies lists, and CDP's 2025 A-List for Climate Change.

To read the company's 2025 ESG Report, visit: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/.

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About Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

Contacts:

Kristin Koca

Sands

702.923.9142 Kristin.Koca@sands.com

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SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/sands-surpasses-the-primary-people-communities-and-planet-ambitions-set-for-its-2021-2025-re-1158272