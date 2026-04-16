DXC Technology Company: DXC Expands Consulting & Engineering Services Leadership to Scale AI-led Growth

ASHBURN, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced leadership appointments and organizational updates within its Consulting & Engineering Services (CES) business, strengthening its ability to help global enterprises move from AI ambition to execution. The updates bring together integrated advisory and partner-led execution, supported by a stronger AI ecosystem and a track record of delivering at scale.

As organizations move beyond pilots toward production at scale, demand is growing deeper for advisory and partner expertise, yet many still struggle to turn ambition into enterprise-wide results. In response, DXC is strengthening CES by bringing together proven leaders and advancing its ecosystem to drive co-innovation and partner-led growth, enabling customers to move faster from strategy to impact across complex, multivendor environments and key industries including automotive and manufacturing, banking, insurance, public sector, and airlines.

"CES is evolving to meet the moment, as we see accelerating demand for advisory-led transformation and deeper collaboration across our strategic partner ecosystem," said Ramnath Venkataraman, President, Consulting & Engineering Services, DXC Technology. "We're bringing together proven leaders with a track record of delivering at scale, strengthening our ability to help customers take on more complex transformation programs and deliver outcomes that drive growth."

To advance this strategic direction, DXC is strengthening its capabilities across advisory and partnerships, with new leadership focused on accelerating impact across key areas:

Dan Albright has joined DXC to lead AdvisoryX, its consulting and advisory group focused on helping enterprises translate AI ambition into execution. AdvisoryX combines strategic advisory with engineering delivery to help customers operationalize AI, modernize core systems, and drive measurable business outcomes. Albright brings more than 25 years of consulting leadership experience, most recently serving as Divisional President and Global Head of Consulting at NTT DATA Services.

has joined DXC to lead AdvisoryX, its consulting and advisory group focused on helping enterprises translate AI ambition into execution. AdvisoryX combines strategic advisory with engineering delivery to help customers operationalize AI, modernize core systems, and drive measurable business outcomes. Albright brings more than 25 years of consulting leadership experience, most recently serving as Divisional President and Global Head of Consulting at NTT DATA Services. Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu has been appointed to lead Enterprise Applications globally. In this role, he will drive go-to-market strategy and strengthen ecosystem partnerships to support customer-focused growth. He brings nearly three decades of experience leading global enterprise transformation programs, most recently serving as global lead for SAP at Wipro.

has been appointed to lead Enterprise Applications globally. In this role, he will drive go-to-market strategy and strengthen ecosystem partnerships to support customer-focused growth. He brings nearly three decades of experience leading global enterprise transformation programs, most recently serving as global lead for SAP at Wipro. To accelerate its AI ecosystem, Stan Clark will serve as NextGen AI Partnerships & Growth Leader. Clark brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling enterprise partnership ecosystems from the ground up across global systems integrators, hyperscalers, and ISVs. In this role, he will architect DXC's next-generation AI partner model, driving co-innovation, joint go-to-market execution, and partner-sourced growth across DXC's strategic AI landscape. Most recently, Clark served as President of Ecosystems and Markets at Cosmo Tech, where he built the company's global partner ecosystem and led strategic engagements with leading GSIs and enterprise clients.

Together, these leaders, reporting to Ramnath Venkataraman, strengthen DXC's ability to advance its AI ecosystem by aligning advisory and strategic partner capabilities, helping customers move faster from strategy to execution and realize impact sooner. This approach will enable DXC to scale repeatable, partner-led AI capabilities across industries and support larger, more complex transformation programs.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations - helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, ashley.houktemple@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958577/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Expands_Consulting___Engineering_Serv.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-expands-consulting--engineering-services-leadership-to-scale-ai-led-growth-302745177.html