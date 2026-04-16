Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Expands Financing Facilities with Rabobank

Supports Continued Growth of Organic and Fairtrade Foods Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO)(OTCQXC:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its European foods operations has expanded its financing facility with Netherlands based COÖPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A. ("Rabobank"), to support the growth of the Company's business.

Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have expanded these facilities with Rabobank, a premier bank who has deep roots in the agricultural and foods sectors and our key operational financing partner. We have experienced significant growth in our business as we serve fast-growing healthy eating and healthy living markets, and we believe there are additional significant opportunities to further accelerate this growth into the future" commented Steve Bromley, Chief Executive Officer of Organto Foods Inc. "We've expanded our commercial relationships, supply depth, and operational infrastructure over the past year to support continued growth. This is now translating into tangible results, as we are now realizing weekly sales in the range of approximately CDN $2 million, reflecting an annual sales run rate of approximately CDN $100 million. With this growth comes the need for expanded operational financing facilities, and today we are pleased to announce the expansion of these facilities. This expanded facility will help fund our increasing business, and together with our current strengthened balance sheet, further positions our Company for continued growth."

The new financing facility increases the existing €4 million flexible financial funding facility to €7 million. Utilization is based on a percentage of qualified accounts receivable, with potential for additional expansion as the Company's business grows further. The facility expires November 2027 at which time it will renew for one year. Upon each subsequent expiry the facility will automatically renew again for an additional year unless terminated by either party with three months' notice. Any funds borrowed will bear interest at the one-month EURIBOR rate plus a pre-established margin and a standby fee will be charged on the average unused portion of the facility. As collateral against any borrowed funds, the Company will deposit a total of €630,000 into an interest-bearing account with Rabobank

Rabobank is a leading Dutch cooperative bank with deep roots in the agricultural and food sectors. The bank serves clients globally, focusing on sustainability and providing a full suite of financial services, including commercial and rural banking, as well as asset management. Driven by the mission of "growing a better world together," Rabobank partners with innovative, future-focused businesses throughout the food and agribusiness value chain.

Update on Retention of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.

On March 20, 2026, the Company announced that it had engaged Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP"), a Canadian-based market-making services firm for market-making purposes. VLP has been engaged to provide market-making services through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., commencing on April 1, 2026. The services provided will comply with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and other applicable laws. For these services, the Company agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for an initial term of 3 months, after which the agreement will automatically renew for successive 1-month terms and may be terminated by either party at any time. No performance factors are contained in the Agreement, and VLP will not receive shares or options as compensation, and the Company and VLP act at arm's length. In the Company's March 20, 2026 press release, it was noted that VLP had no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The Company has subsequently been advised that certain principals of VLP hold 90,000 common shares of the Company that were acquired on February 23, 2026 (74,000 shares at $0.90 per share) and March 18, 2026 (16,000 shares at $0.90 per share), VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto, providing a range of services for TSX-V-listed issuers.

Update on Number of Warrants Issued Related to Early Warrant Exercise Program

On February 20, 2026, the Company announced the results of its early warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program"), As a result of the Incentive Program, the Company announced it would issue 7,760,000 common shares and issue 2,588,667 incentive warrants, with each incentive warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.00 per share for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance. The Company hereby confirms that that due to an administrative error, the actual number of incentive warrants issued was 2,586,653 versus the previously disclosed 2,588,667 reported.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, contact:

John Rathwell, Senior Vice President Corporate Development

647 629 0018

info@organto.com

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V: OGO | OTCQX: OGOFF | FSE: OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics, and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law, including, without limitation, Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements including the Company's belief that is has experienced significant growth in its business as it serves fast-growing heathy eating and healthy living markets, and the Company's belief that there are significant opportunities to further accelerate this growth into the future; the Company's belief that these expanded financing facilities will play a role in funding future growth, and when combined with the Company's current strong balance sheet, positions the Company for an exciting future; the Company's belief that it has expanded its commercial relationships, supply depth, and operational infrastructure over the past year to support continued growth; the Company's belief that this is now translating into tangible results, as the Company believes it is now realizing weekly sales in the range of approximately CDN $2 million, reflecting an annual sales run rate of approximately CDN $100 million; and the Company's belief that demand for fresh, transparent, and organic food products continues to grow, and the expanded financing facilities when combined with its current balance sheet strength are key to ensuring the Company is well-equipped to meet customer expectations, deepen supplier relationships and position the Company for future growth. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, regulatory risks; risks related to market volatility and economic conditions; risks related to unforeseen delays; and risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of the Company's annual and interim management's discussion and analysis filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, Organto does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-expands-financing-facilities-with-rabobank-1158343