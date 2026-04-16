BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (BTG Pactual TIG), one of the world's largest timberland investment managers, announced today that it has completed the first close of US$ 370 million in commitments to its newest core Latin America strategy.

Targeting investment of US$ 1.5 billion over 5 years, the strategy focuses on large-scale, sustainably managed, core timberland assets across Chile, Uruguay and Brazil, and seeks diversification across geography, climatic zones, species, and end-markets.

BTG Pactual TIG has operated in Latin America for over two decades, and has built and managed a series of scaled timberland platforms through this strategy, including the creation of three platform companies, Lumin, Vista Hermosa, and Plateau, forming part of the firm's global US$ 7.5 billion portfolio.

The formation of Plateau, announced in August 2025, marked the first acquisition under this new strategy. Created in partnership with Klabin S.A. (Klabin) and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), the platform encompasses nearly 100,000 hectares of sustainably managed, mature timberland assets and represented one of the largest timberland transactions ever completed in Latin America at the time of announcement.

Leveraging its regional leadership and operational scale, BTG Pactual TIG's strategy seeks to capitalize on Latin America's favorable growing conditions, technologically advanced forest products industries, and strong domestic and export markets. The strategy incorporates a dedicated impact framework that draws on BTG Pactual TIG's global sustainability expertise and the region's significant opportunities for climate, community, and biodiversity benefits.

"This first close reinforces our conviction in Latin America as a compelling opportunity for timberland investment, due to its unique biological and structural attributes," said Matheus Moura, Head of Latin America Investment Management, BTG Pactual TIG. "At the same time, rising local demand and continued institutional investor interest for natural capital investments-including natural climate solutions, carbon credits, and inflation-resilient real assets-continue to support our long-term view."

"Our newest core Latin America strategy builds on decades of work across the region, where our teams have deep experience in local markets, transaction structuring, sustainable forest management, and in-country legal frameworks," said Gerrity Lansing, Head, BTG Pactual TIG. "These capabilities have helped us build and manage scaled timberland platforms across Latin America and drive strategic outcomes. We aim to advance our long-term, diligent approach to deliver essential renewable materials, and make a positive impact as a competitivemarket actor."

About BTG Pactual TIG:

BTG Pactual TIG is one of the world's largest timberland managers with US$ 7.5 billion assets and commitments and 3.0 million acres under management throughout the U.S. and Latin America (as of Q4, 2025). Its team of ~160 professionals has an on-the-ground presence through 23 offices, bringing local, regional, and global experience to bear on the careful management of client investments. See our website for more information and important disclosures: www.timberlandinvestmentgroup.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Elaine Irvin

elaine.irvin@btgpactual.com