

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Painted Tree Boutiques has shut down all its store locations, including the one at Jefferson Pointe, just two years after they first opened.



This week, the vendor-based retail space notified shop owners to come and pick up their inventory, as the company has officially ceased operations. The last day of business was April 13, 2026.



In their statement, the company expressed its thanks to vendors, customers, and staff, calling the decision to close difficult. They pointed to rising costs, shifting market conditions, and changing shopping habits as reasons that made the business no longer viable.



The boutique marketplace had taken over a former Bed Bath & Beyond location and aimed to be a hub for local creators and small businesses. It focused on community-driven retail, showcasing unique, handcrafted goods from independent sellers.



Even with solid community backing, the company found it tough to tackle the larger challenges facing retail today. They're closing down not just a store, but what they referred to as a 'gathering place' for entrepreneurs.



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