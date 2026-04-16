Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces "Fourth Friday at Four" Webinar on April 24th: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Manufacturing Excellence and Operational Scale

April session to take investors inside Zomedica's manufacturing operations - showcasing quality systems, automation, and teams driving scalable product fulfillment providing substantial margins

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for equine and companion animals, today announced the next installment of its "Fourth Friday at Four" investor webinar series, scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The April program, titled "Fourth Friday at Four - Built to Perform: Inside Zomedica's Manufacturing and Quality Operations," will provide current and prospective investors with a firsthand look at the operational infrastructure that underpins Zomedica's growing product portfolio. The session will walk through the Company's two-facility manufacturing strategy, spanning its Roswell, Georgia and Plymouth, Minnesota sites, and highlight the systems, processes, and teams that enable attractive margins, consistent product quality, scalable throughput, and dependable supply across Zomedica's full line of veterinary diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

Attendees will gain direct insight into how Zomedica's in-house manufacturing model supports optimizing margins, quality control, feedback loops between R&D and Operations, and positions the Company to scale production efficiently as its product portfolio and market reach continue to expand. The discussion will also cover Zomedica's ISO 13485-compliant quality system, its automated TRUFORMA cartridge production line, and the cross-trained workforce capabilities that provide the agility to respond to shifting production and market demands.

"Our manufacturing operations are a core strategic asset that provide substantial margins, and this webinar is an opportunity for investors to see exactly what that means in practice. From our Roswell facility, which supports a diverse mix of product lines including the PulseVet System , TRUVIEW AI Microscope, and VETGuardian PLUSTM Monitor, to our Plymouth site, where automated cartridge production and fulfillment operations run at scale, we have built a manufacturing foundation that is both disciplined and flexible. We believe operational excellence is a direct driver of quality outcomes, customer confidence, and long-term shareholder value."

- Tony Blair, Chief Operating Officer, Zomedica

Investors and interested stakeholders can register here: https://itl.ink/AprilFourthFriday

Webinar Details

Title: "Fourth Friday at Four - Built to Perform: Inside Zomedica's Manufacturing and Quality Operations"

Date/Time: Friday, April 24, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration: https://itl.ink/AprilFourthFriday

Format: Prepared remarks, facility video tour, and live Question & Answer session

Don't miss your chance to connect with Zomedica's manufacturing and operations leadership, get a firsthand look at the facilities and processes behind the company's product portfolio, and explore what's next in Zomedica's operational growth strategy. Whether you're a veterinary professional, industry partner, investor, or simply passionate about helping our pets live healthier lives, this series is for you. Reserve your spot for the April 24th session by clicking the registration link above.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop line of therapeutic devices, along with the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, TRUVIEW digital cytology system, VETGuardian PLUSTM no-touch monitoring system, and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. In addition, the Company offers product development services in the form of engineering services and contract manufacturing to clients in both the animal and human health markets. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 135 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 17% in 2025 to $32 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $53 million in liquidity as of December 31, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products, including adoption of our AI technology for microscopy, and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact

Zomedica Investor Relations

Investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedica-announces-%e2%80%9cfourth-friday-at-four%e2%80%9d-webinar-on-april-24th-a-be-1158377