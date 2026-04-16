During this quarter, Zefiro subsidiary P&G will officially break ground and begin realizing revenue from a USD $19.6 million contract for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, in addition to continuing some government-funded remediation projects it had already started.

P&G is also expanding its methane monitoring business into Pennsylvania during the quarter as it also completes a large-scale methane monitoring project in West Virginia.

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") is starting off the spring season with a robust pipeline of environmental remediation work to be done in markets including Ohio, West Virginia, New York State, and Pennsylvania.

Last week, Zefiro published a press release providing a recap of its strong business performance during the previous calendar quarter (January-March 2026), including projected year-over-year quarterly revenue growth of over 50%, driven by a lineup of projects strategically configured to maximize utilization of P&G's crew and equipment fleet during what was once ordinarily a season of relatively low business activity.

During the present calendar quarter (three-month period ended June 30, 2026) which is also the fourth quarter of Zefiro's 2026 fiscal year ("FQ4 2026"), P&G is set to begin realizing revenue from several environmental services and remediation projects as outlined below.

Commencement of USD $19.6 Million ODNR Contract

Last year, Zefiro announced that P&G was selected as the prime contractor for a three-year Construction Manager at Risk ("CMAR") contract totaling USD $19.6 million administered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ("ODNR"). The contract is funded through a federal grant program aimed at reducing methane emissions from marginal oil and gas wells in Ohio.

Given that the source of this funding is a first-of-its-kind grant administered under the U.S. Department of Energy, new reporting architecture needed to be created which caused the launch of this project to be delayed. This step has now been completed, and P&G expects to begin work on this project by June 2026.

During the FQ4 2026 period, P&G expects to generate approximately USD $500,000 in revenue from this contract. As a result, approximately USD $19.1 million in revenue from this contract is expected to be realized between July 2026 and the end date of this contract in May 2029.

Launch of Second Rig for a Major Natural Gas Producer

One of P&G's largest private-sector clients (a major natural gas producer) is continuing its plug-and-abandonment efforts in New York State and Pennsylvania, where one rig remains in operation for an engagement spanning the months of January-December 2026. During the FQ4 2026 period, P&G anticipates that seven wells will be plugged by this rig in these two markets.

Beginning in June 2026, this client will also be engaging P&G to deploy a second rig and begin work on at least eight wells in West Virginia and potentially Kentucky. These wells are relatively complex and are expected to take approximately three weeks each to be plugged. This engagement will run concurrently with that of the first rig for this client, with an expected completion window of September/October 2026 for the wells being serviced by the second rig.





Bowling Green, Ohio: P&G Rig and Cement Crews Prepare to Cement the Surface Plug of an Orphaned Well

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Continuation of Wood 12F (Ohio)

Last quarter, Zefiro completed 13 of the 37 wells in Wood 12F, an Ohio-based orphan well project in Wood County valued at approximately USD $4.5 million.

So far in FQ4 2026, four more wells have been completed by P&G in this project, with ten more expected to be done by the end of the period. As a result, 27 of the 37 wells in Wood 12F are to be finished by the end of Zefiro's fiscal year.

During FQ4 2026, P&G expects that it will realize approximately USD $1.6 million in revenue from work done on the Wood 12F project.

Beginning Work on Richland 5 (Ohio)

Richland 5 is an orphan well project that was awarded to P&G last quarter by ODNR, with work set to begin in late May 2026. The Richland 5 contract is valued at USD $816,332.50, and P&G expects to realize the majority of this amount as revenue during the FQ4 2026 period.

Wastewater Disposal Wells in Ohio and West Virginia

P&G has also been engaged by a private operator to remediate a selection of wastewater disposal wells. This project is expected to generate approximately USD $1.4 million in revenue during the FQ4 2026 period.

These types of wells divert wastewater into a geologic formation that can absorb the liquid. In instances where the formation becomes over-pressurized, seismic activity (e.g., earthquakes) can sometimes be caused. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), only a fraction of these wells in the U.S. have induced earthquakes that are large enough to be of concern to the public.

As a proactive measure to prevent seismic activity from potentially occurring, the operator has retained P&G to provide full-service remediation of selected wastewater disposal wells which are located in Ohio and West Virginia. Services to be provided by P&G include initial engineering plans, end-to-end project management, and regulatory interfacing in addition to the actual plugging/completion of the wastewater disposal wells themselves.

Methane Monitoring: Continued Work in West Virginia and Expansion into Pennsylvania

During the present quarter, P&G expects to complete the pre-plugging component of its methane monitoring engagement in West Virginia, which was initially announced in July 2025.

As of this writing, approximately 12.5% of the total count of wells in the project are still to be measured and are expected to be completed by the end of June 2026. The scope of this contract also entails post-plugging measurements to be done by P&G, which is expected to begin during the fall season of 2026 after selected wells have been plugged.

Furthermore, P&G is pleased to announce that its methane monitoring business has expanded into a second state, as Pennsylvania's Office of Oil and Gas Management has launched its methane monitoring initiatives funded under the Methane Emissions Reduction Program ("MERP"). An initial allocation of measurement work has already been done by P&G on a batch of wells in Pennsylvania during FQ4 2026.

Zefiro Management Commentary

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, "We're entering prime time for the continued prosperity of Zefiro's business as we keep executing our results-oriented strategic playbook. This present quarter will be action-packed as demand for environmental remediation work persists, and Zefiro's management team is fully aligned to maximize our yield and keep strengthening the Company's overall trajectory for growth. We are very excited to provide updates on these projects as they materialize, while we further establish Zefiro as one of America's leaders in environmental services."

"The ongoing cleanup of orphaned, abandoned, and marginal wells in the United States is only continuing to ramp up, and P&G is thrilled to be at the forefront of this effort in several key markets," said Zefiro Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Luke Plants. "Since 1970, P&G has built up an extensive network of both public-sector and private-sector clients who know they can count on us to plug wells, measure methane, and engage in tasks that are especially complex or require specialized knowledge. This spring will be quite busy for us, and we are proud to have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact for countless communities across the nation."

Zefiro Chief Financial Officer Mike Downs added, "Zefiro has a very impressive pipeline of projects in motion for the final quarter of the Company's 2026 fiscal year, and our management team is taking a hands-on approach towards orchestrating the many moving parts. With all of these projects pre-arranged, Zefiro benefits from having steady and predictable cash flow, which can help us to meet key financial objectives as part of our broader growth strategy. We thank all our valued team members for their dedication and hard work, as well as our shareholders for their steadfast support of Zefiro as we ambitiously seek to steadily drive increased business value."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a U.S. environmental services company focused on strategically addressing methane emissions. Its fully integrated core operations include plugging oil/gas wells and measuring methane leaks. In 2025, Zefiro became the first-ever project developer to sell carbon credits originated under the ACR's orphan well methodology. Zefiro is also leveraging its team's expertise to develop a portfolio of proprietary environmental technologies, which can be commercialized at a global scale. For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Performance of P&G in relation to the projects mentioned in the press release; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

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Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.