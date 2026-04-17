Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Cosigo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CSG) (OTCQB: COSRF) ("Cosigo" or the "Company"):

Further to the Company's press releases dated December 10, 2025 and April 1, 2026 regarding its Private Placement, the Company plans to issue 8,750,000 common shares ("Units") at $0.08 raising $700,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit consists of one Common Share in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 within 60 months following issuance.

Certain directors and officers of the Company ("Interested Parties") purchased a total of 2,247,157 common shares under the Private Placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company have determined that the Interested Parties' participation in the Private Placement will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Private Placement as the details of the participation of Interested Parties had not been confirmed at that time.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for its 2026 exploration program and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cosigo Resources

Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol CSG.V). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the Northwest Territories of Canada.

To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release announces that the Company's current Private Placement is closed and is subject to final approval by the TSX, which is a statement of historical fact. The information in this news release is accurate at the time of posting and may be superseded by more current information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293032

Source: Cosigo Resources Ltd.