Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Cosigo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CSG) (OTCQB: COSRF) ("Cosigo" or the "Company") announced the appointment of its CFO effective April 28, 2026.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Pearce of Vancouver, BC as CFO effective April 28, 2026. Stephen Pearce has a law degree from the University of British Columbia and an honours degree in economics from York University with an emphasis on corporate finance. He focuses on corporate and securities work. Mr. Pearce serves as a director and CFO of Sitka Gold Corp. and Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. and has been involved with several small underground mining operations including brief periods acting as Mine Manager.

Mr. Greg Jackson has decided to step aside from the Chief Financial Officer position to pursue another exciting opportunity. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Greg Jackson for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavor.

The appointment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Cosigo Resources

Cosigo Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol CSG.V). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold potential of its properties in the Taraira District in south-east Colombia near the border of Brazil. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow Creek property, located in the northern sierras of Nevada near Winnemucca, a 100% interest in the Damian property in the Cordillera region of Colombia, and owns 13.26% of DHK Diamonds Inc. a company exploring for diamonds in the DO27 region of the Northwest Territories of Canada.

To find out more about Cosigo Resources visit our website at www.cosigo.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

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Source: Cosigo Resources Ltd.