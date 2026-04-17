

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JATT II Acquisition Corp. (JATT), on Friday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6 million ordinary shares at $10 per share.



The offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of $60 million.



The company has granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.9 million shares at the offering price to cover over-allotments.



Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on April 17, under the ticker symbol 'JATT,' with the offering anticipated to close on April 20.



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