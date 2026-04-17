Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding N.V. ("PSH") (Paris:ALPET), the only listed company in Europe that focuses entirely on the pet market and is known for, among other things, Dierenapotheek.nl, will soon open the first store of its new retail concept 'BudgetPets' in Bussum (The Netherlands).

BudgetPets is a pet products shop offering low prices and a simple product range, similar to the successful discount model of shops such as Action. The concept focuses on products that pet owners buy regularly, such as food, snacks, accessories and grooming products. The first shop is expected to open its doors in Bussum in July 2026.

Based observations and analyses conducted by PSH, a clear trend is visible in the market: pet owners continue to spend money on their animals, but are paying increasing attention to price. BudgetPets is responding to this with a retail concept focused on competitive prices, fast product turnover and a strong emphasis on own-brand products.

The first store will open at Landstraat 8 in Bussum. The premises are situated directly next to a supermarket with an average footfall of approximately 1,800 to 2,000 visitors per day. Based on an expected conversion rate of around 8%, this location offers a strong commercial foundation, which is reinforced by an active marketing plan to further accelerate sales growth.

The shops will be supported by Pet Service Holding's existing distribution centre and online infrastructure. This enables the company to open new shops relatively efficiently whilst continuing to expand its online offering.

Ron van Veldhoven, CEO of Pet Service Holding: "With BudgetPets, we are taking a new step in our growth strategy. Many people want good products for their pets, but at an affordable price. By combining our existing logistics and online platforms with physical shops, we expect to be able to expand this concept rapidly

PSH sees BudgetPets as a new growth pillar alongside the company's existing online activities. Following the opening of the first shop in Bussum, the company is looking to expand further to multiple locations.

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416349591/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu