TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - March 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17
17 April 2026
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Monthly Factsheet
Factsheet Commentary
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "TFIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of March 2026. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
For professional/institutional investors:
https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00B90J5Z95/twentyfour-income-fund
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Matt Goss
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
++44 (0)1481 745001
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.