TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
107.11 XD
GG00B90J5Z95
29 th May 2026
Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at29 th May 2026
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Aileen Organ +353 (0)1 542 2873
Date:June 1 st , 2026
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