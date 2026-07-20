TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
105.55 XD
GG00B90J5Z95
17 th July 2026
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as of17 th July 2026
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Aileen Organ +353 (0)1 542 2873
Date:July 20 th , 2026
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