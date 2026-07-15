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WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.07.2026 13:54 Uhr
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TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Director Dealing

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

Date: 15 July 2026
Company: Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
Subject:Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

15 July 2026

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name John Le Poidevin
b) Position / status Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares GG00B90J5Z95
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
109.75 pence 181,150 ordinary shares
d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A
e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
g) Currency GBP - British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Mr Le Poidevin's total holding will be 685,950 ordinary shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001

© 2026 PR Newswire
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