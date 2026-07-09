TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09
9 July 2026
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or the "Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company that invests in less liquid higher-yielding UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities have declared a dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2026, payable as follows:
Ex Dividend Date 16 July 2026
Record Date 17 July 2026
Payment Date 21 August 2026
Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For further information please contact:
Deutsche Numis
Hugh Jonathan / Matt Goss
Tel: +44 (0)20 7547 0541
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:
Dolly Dadzie
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745000
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About the Company:
The Company is a FTSE-250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.