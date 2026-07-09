TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

9 July 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or the "Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company that invests in less liquid higher-yielding UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities have declared a dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2026, payable as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 16 July 2026

Record Date 17 July 2026

Payment Date 21 August 2026

Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

For further information please contact:

Deutsche Numis

Hugh Jonathan / Matt Goss

Tel: +44 (0)20 7547 0541

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:

Dolly Dadzie

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745000

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE-250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.