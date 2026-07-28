TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 105.53 XD GG00B90J5Z95 24 th July 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as of24 th July 2026

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Aileen Organ +353 (0)1 542 2873

Date:July 28 th , 2026