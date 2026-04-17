

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AEVEX Corp, a Madison Dearborn Partners portfolio company focused on unmanned systems, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering at $20 per share, ahead of its New York Stock Exchange listing on April 17, under the ticker 'AVEX'



The company said the closing is expected on April 20, subject to customary conditions.



The offering covers 16 million Class A common shares. In addition, underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to 2.4 million additional shares at the IPO price, less fees.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering.



J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Baird are acting as bookrunning managers.



William Blair, Raymond James and Needham & Company are acting as bookrunners.



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