

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 1-month high of 116.60 against the yen and a 9-day high of 1.6112 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 116.20 and 1.6141, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the loonie advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 1.3680 and a 2-day high of 0.9801 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.3704 and 0.9808, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 118.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro, 1.35 against the greenback and 0.96 against the aussie.



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