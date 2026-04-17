Continued Maritime Sector Support: edgeTI WA has been awarded an additional A$1.15 million contract as part of its ongoing maritime support partnership with an international prime shipbuilder, increasing total bookings to A$2.91 million and reaffirming sustained demand for its targeted maritime defense and border force solutions

Strategically Aligned: Latest win expands recurring revenue and scales international military support operations - providing high-value sustainment and acquisition defense capabilities with potential to laterally transfer these world-leading solutions into broader industrial and commercial markets.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), today announced that its Western Australia-based business unit ("edgeTI WA") has secured another contract valued at approximately 1.15 million Australian dollars within its defense maritime sector.

While edgeTI is recognized for its digital twin expertise, the Company is expanding its capability in support of defense customers around the globe - delivering innovative solutions across sea, air, and land domains. These capabilities underscore edgeTI's commitment to supporting the modern warfighter with Sustainment, Operations and Deployment Decision Advantage.

This contract reinforces the Company's strategic expansion into defense and industrial operations, where customer demand for overmatched Digital Fleet Lifecycle capabilities is a relentless signal. The awarded scope is for various Navy and Border Force programs including Acquisition Data Management, ILS Digital Maintenance Baseline Solutions, and On-vessel Production Validation & Testing.

Jason Nichols, CEO of edgeTI commented: "This follow-on contract is more than a financial milestone; we believe it validates EdgeTI's strategic goal to innovate at speed and get mission-driven capabilities to the warfighter. By integrating the high-end maritime capabilities acquired earlier this year, we've set the stage to advance our support to Digital Fleets - delivering true Decision Advantage at the tactical edge.

We aren't just managing data and support systems; we are building the digital backbone of an integrated digital sustainment framework, accelerating the speed of innovation from the shipyard to the deck plate."

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments-delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. With the inclusion of EdgeTI WA and an expanded portfolio of sovereign, defense-aligned technologies, combined with the edgeCore Digital Twin, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes - driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.

Traded on: (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I)

Website: https://edgeti.com

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Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "Potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.