

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to 2-day highs of 1.1766 against the euro and 1.3516 against the pound, from its early nearly 2-month lows of 1.1823 and 1.3595, respectively.



The greenback advanced to a 3-day high of 0.7845 against the franc and a 2-day high of 159.30 against the yen, from an early low of 0.7798 and an 8-day low of 158.26, respectively.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.13 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 161.00 against the yen.



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