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WKN: A1W9VK | ISIN: SE0004977692 | Ticker-Symbol: V8E
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:04
6,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,85010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
27 Leser
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Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2026: Positive net letting and optimisation of the property portfolio

- The strong end to 2025 was followed by a good performance in the first months of the year. With a clear focus on customers and letting, we signed new lease agreements, carried out successful lease renegotiations and achieved positive net letting of SEK 20 million. At the same time, a major combination swap deal with the Port of Gothenburg strengthens our position in industrial and logistics and provides increased flexibility for the future, says Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO at Platzer.

Period January - March 2026

• Rental income decreased by 2% to SEK 435 million.

• Operating surplus decreased by 4% to SEK 333 million.

• Income from property management increased by 1% to SEK 196 million, corresponding

to SEK 1.65 per share.

• Net letting amounted to SEK 20 million.

• Net investment amounted to SEK 57 million.

Events during the quarter

• Signed agreement with the Port of Gothenburg combining divestment and acquisition of properties in Arendal

• Signed letter of intent with the City of Gothenburg on land acquisition and urban development in the Central Station area and Södra Änggården

• Office lettings of 2,000 sq. m. in Lilla Bommen and 3,300 sq. m. in Gamlestaden

The interim report and presentation are available here.

Link to presentation of the report (in Swedish) - today at 09:00 (CET)

Link to dial-in for analysts

At 09:00 CET today, investors, analysts, media and other interested parties are invited to a presentation of the report, with an opportunity to participate via a livestreamed teleconference. Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO, and Jakob Nilsson, CFO, will present the results in Swedish, followed by a Q&A session.

Link to webcast in English

To watch the webcast presentation in English, please use the link above. Questions can be submitted in writing via the webcast.

For more information, please contact:
Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO, Platzer, tel. +46 (0)709-99 24 05
Jakob Nilsson, CFO, Platzer, tel. +46 (0)707-84 83 51

This is information that Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was released for publication on 17 April 2026 at 08:00 CET through the agency of the contact persons shown above.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial property in Gothenburg worth around SEK 30 billion. Platzer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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