NCC AB: NCC appoints Mattias Andersson as new General Counsel

NCC has appointed Mattias Andersson as its new General Counsel. He will take office in October 2026 at the latest and will become a member of NCC's Senior Management Team. Mattias Andersson succeeds Ann-Marie Hedbeck, who will take office as Head of Business Development for the Green Industry Transformation business area.

Born in 1976, Mattias Andersson is currently General Counsel for the steel company Stegra. His previous positions include General Counsel at Kinnevik, Legal Director at SKF and Legal Associate at Setterwalls Advokatbyrå och Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå. He holds a Master of Law (LL.M.) from the University of Gothenburg.

"I am delighted to welcome Mattias Andersson to NCC. He combines broad legal expertise with strong commercial and international experience. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Ann-Marie Hedbeck for her tireless efforts in the areas of contract and risk management, compliance and safety. At the same time, I welcome her to her new assignment, where she will drive growth and development within Green Industry Transformation," says Tomas Carlsson, CEO of NCC.

"I look forward to becoming involved in developing NCC in my capacity as General Counsel. NCC is at the forefront of its industry, and I want to help develop how the legal function can support and enable new business opportunities. From my external perspective, my perception of NCC is as a strong brand and a company where legal affairs play a central role in day-to-day operations," says Mattias Andersson.

Ann-Marie Hedbeck will continue to serve as General Counsel until Mattias Andersson has taken office.

For further information, please contact:

Tove Stål, Head of Group External Relations, tove.stal@ncc.se, +46 76 521 61 02

Andreas Koch, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 705 09 77 61

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.