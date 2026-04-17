Byggmax Group AB: Interim Report Byggmax Group 1 January - 31 March 2026

Clear focus further strengthens our position

"Cold weather in February affected the seasonal ramp-up and sales during the quarter. With a strong financial position and well-stocked inventories, we are well prepared for the upcoming high season. We have improved our offering and taken steps towards an even more customer-centric way of working, with a focus on further strengthening our position".

Karl Sandlund, President and CEO

The first quarter 2026

• Net sales amounted to SEK 880 M (929), a decrease of 5.3 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of 0.7 percent.

• The Group's like-for-like sales decreased by 5.3 percent.

• EBIT amounted to SEK -127 M (-123).

• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK -108 M (-112). Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.85 (-1.90).

• The net debt excluding lease liabilities amounted to SEK 510 M (764). Net debt/EBITDA ratio excluding IFRS 16 amounted to 1.1x (1.8x).

This is information that Byggmax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 17 April 2026 at 07:45 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Nathhorst, CFO Byggmax Group

Mobile: +46 76 119 00 40

E-mail: helena.nathhorst@byggmax.se

Karl Sandlund, CEO Byggmax Group

Mobile: +46 76 119 01 84

E-mail: karl.sandlund@byggmax.se

About Byggmax Group

Byggmax is a leading Nordic low-cost retailer of building materials and DIY products, with more than 210 stores across Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The business model is based on simplicity and cost efficiency, enabling high-quality products at competitive prices. In 2025, the Group reported net sales of SEK 6.1 billion. The company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2010.