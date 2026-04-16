Aldebaran Resources Inc.: Aldebaran and Centauri File Mineral Resource Update on the Rio Grande Gold-Copper Project on SEDAR+

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) and Centauri Minerals Inc. ("Centauri") are pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR+ of an updated Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rio Grande gold-copper project in Salta, Argentina (the "Rio Grande MRE"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure in Mineral Projects. The Rio Grande MRE has an effective date of April 13, 2026, and was completed by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd.

The report titled "Rio Grande Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Salta Province, Argentina?" has been filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca by the Company and will be posted on the Company's website at www.aldebaranresources.com.

Qualified Person's Statement

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Mr. Benjamin Sanfurgo FAusIMM, ChMC, SLR Managing Principal Geologist. Mr. Sanfurgo is an independent qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Sanfurgo has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information related to the Rio Grande MRE in this announcement.

For further information or to subscribe to the Centauri news list, please contact:

Sam Leung

CEO and Director

Centauri Minerals Inc.

Phone: +1 416 206 4187

Email: sam.leung@centauriminerals.com

Ben Cherrington

Manager, Investor Relations

Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Phone: +44 7538 244 208

Email: ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. ("IMC") and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by IMC, Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024). In October 2025, the Company announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment for Altar, prepared by SRK Consulting Inc. ("SRK") (independent technical report prepared by SRK, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Altar Project, San Juan, Argentina", dated September 30, 2025 - see news release dated October 30, 2025).

About Centauri Minerals Inc.

Centauri Minerals Inc. is a new mineral exploration company focused on Northern Argentina, a mining region of increasing global significance. Centauri holds 100%-interest in a portfolio of exploration projects spanning over 43,000 hectares in the provinces of Salta, Catamarca and Jujuy, which was spun-out from Aldebaran Resources Inc. The most advanced is the Rio Grande gold-copper project located in Salta, which has an independent NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate that highlights significant gold and copper quantities. Centauri has offices and facilities in Salta, Argentina and Vancouver, Canada. It is currently a private company majority owned by Aldebaran Resources Inc. with plans to become a public company in 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the proposed spinout of properties into a newly formed company described herein, the financing plans of Centauri, the expected structure of the proposed transactions, the intent to have Centauri shares listed on an exchange, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control, such as the inability to obtain satisfactory financing for Centauri, and inability to obtain the necessary approvals for the proposed transactions. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.