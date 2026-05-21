Aldebaran Resources Inc.: Aldebaran Reports 1,339.30 m of 0.45% CuEq (0.38% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au & 2.54 g/t Ag) including 500 m of 0.71% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au & 1.42 g/t Ag) at the Altar Copper-Gold Project in San Juan, Argentina

Also reports

1,059.20 m of 0.51% CuEq1, including 249.20 m of 0.71% CuEq1

and

1,198.00 m of 0.43% CuEq1, including 388.00 m of 0.63% CuEq1

and

826.10 m of 0.54% CuEq1, including 98.00 m of 1.07% CuEq1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to provide results of seven holes from the infill drilling program at the Altar project in San Juan, Argentina. The goal of these holes was to upgrade resource blocks classified as Inferred to the Measured & Indicated categories.

Highlights

ALD-26-173EXT

1,339.30 m of 0.45% CuEq 1 from 12 m depth Including 500 m of 0.71% CuEq 1 from 326 m depth Including 96 m of 0.94% CuEq 1 from 436 m depth Including 60 m of 1.00% CuEq 1 from 606 m depth



ALD-26-199EXT

1,059.20 m of 0.51% CuEq 1 from 326 m depth Including 221.50 m of 0.61% CuEq 1 from 868.50 m depth Including 249.20 m of 0.71% CuEq 1 from 1,136 m depth Including 54 m of 0.92% CuEq 1 from 1,270 m depth



ALD-26-174EXT

1,198.00 m of 0.43% CuEq1 from 92 m depth Including 388 m of 0.63% CuEq 1 from 530 m depth



ALD-26-036EXT

826.10 m of 0.54% CuEq 1 from 124 m depth Including 98 m of 1.07% CuEq 1 from 140 m depth Including 78 m of 0.68% CuEq 1 from 280 m depth





ALD-26-187DEXT

934.00 m of 0.37% CuEq1 from 324 m depth



ALD-26-180EXT

895 m of 0.28% CuEq1 from 496 m depth



ALD-26-259

513 m of 0.47% CuEq 1 from 924 m depth Including 59 m of 0.62% CuEq 1 from 1,378 m depth

from 924 m depth

1- For individual assays for all metals, see Table 1



John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran, commented: "The holes reported today continue to demonstrate the size and quality of the Altar deposit. Several of the holes ended in attractive grade mineralization, which speaks to the scale of the mineralized system at Altar. As we look forward, the near-term catalysts for Aldebaran are the release of additional drill results from the project and an updated mineral resource estimate in Q3 of this year, which will incorporate more than 40,000 m of drilling since our last resource estimate in 2024. This resource will set the table for the Pre-Feasibility Study, which will completed in Q2/Q3 2027."

Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer of Aldebaran, commented: "An important aspect of any resource infill drill program is to demonstrate continuity of mineralization and grade; both of which the current program continues to successfully deliver. In addition, the infill drill holes provide critical new technical information that will refine our geological models and add to our orebody knowledge, both of which will facilitate more informed decisions on processing methodologies, as well as open pit and underground infrastructure design in the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study."

Table 1 below shows detailed assays for all seven holes. Figure 1 displays a plan map of the completed drill hole locations, while figures 2 to 7 display cross sections of the holes reported herein. Holes with the suffix EXT are extensions of previously drilled holes.

Table 1 - Altar Drill Hole Results From

(m) To:

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) As

(ppm) CuEq

(%) ALD-26-036EXT - Total Depth - 950.10 m Interval 24.00 78.00 54.00 0.31 0.14 2.54 13 367 0.37 Interval 124.00 950.10 826.10 0.51 0.08 1.27 12 221 0.54 Incl. 140.00 238.00 98.00 1.00 0.15 2.19 12 332 1.07 And 280.00 358.00 78.00 0.63 0.13 1.69 5 365 0.68 And 416.00 458.00 42.00 0.57 0.11 0.87 6 309 0.61 And 690.00 738.00 48.00 0.59 0.08 1.11 4 69 0.62 ALD-25-173EXT - Total Depth - 1352.30 m Interval 12.00 1,351.30 1,339.30 0.38 0.18 1.22 15 145 0.45 Incl. 326.00 826.00 500.00 0.58 0.35 1.42 6 118 0.71 Incl. 436.00 532.00 96.00 0.75 0.54 1.49 8 259 0.94 And 606.00 666.00 60.00 0.85 0.42 2.17 8 30 1.00 ALD-26-174EXT - Total Depth - 1290.00 m Interval 92.00 1,290.00 1,198.00 0.39 0.09 1.11 33 226 0.43 Incl. 530.00 918.00 388.00 0.57 0.15 1.63 19 227 0.63 ALD-26-180EXT - Total Depth - 1391.00 m Interval 496.00 1,391.00 895.00 0.25 0.05 1.02 48 98 0.28 ALD-26-187D Ext - Total Depth - 1258.00 m Interval 324.00 1,258.00 934.00 0.33 0.05 0.76 89 148 0.37 Incl. 475.00 525.00 50.00 0.54 0.13 1.13 21 109 0.60 ALD-26-199EXT - Total Depth - 1385.20 m Interval 326.00 1,385.20 1,059.20 0.47 0.04 1.65 85 219 0.51 Incl. 326.00 358.00 32.00 0.64 0.12 0.48 6 357 0.68 Incl. 868.50 1,090.00 221.50 0.57 0.02 2.11 92 92 0.61 Incl. 1,136.00 1,385.20 249.20 0.65 0.03 1.92 186 54 0.71 Incl. 1,270.00 1,324.00 54.00 0.81 0.03 1.82 382 4 0.92 ALD-26-259 - Total Depth - 1292.00 m Interval 924.00 1,437.00 513.00 0.42 0.04 1.22 158 129 0.47 Incl. 1,120.00 1,162.00 42.00 0.47 0.04 2.42 244 235 0.55 Incl. 1,202.00 1,296.00 94.00 0.49 0.04 1.28 194 136 0.56 Incl. 1,378.00 1,437.00 59.00 0.55 0.04 1.69 221 72 0.62 The grades are uncut. CuEq values were calculated using copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Metal prices utilized for the calculations are Cu = US$3.00/lb, Au = US$1,400/oz, Ag = US$18/oz, and Mo = US$10/lb. Recoveries used for the supporting metals found in the CuEq equation are as follows: Au = 50%, Ag = 51%, (based on historical metallurgical test work) and Mo = 70% (benchmarking from similar deposits). The formula utilized to calculate equivalent values is CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t * 0.34025) + (Ag g/t * 0.00446) + (Mo ppm * 0.00023). EXT indicates the hole was extended from a previously drilled hole. Intervals represent true thickness of the deposit.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD

(signed) "John Black.

John Black, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800

Email: info@aldebaranresources.com

Please click here and subscribe to receive future news releases: https://aldebaranresources.com/contact/subscribe/

For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:

Ben Cherrington

Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: +44 7538 244 208

Email: ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024). In October 2025 the Company announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Altar Project (independent technical report prepared by SRK Consulting Inc, Denver, Colorado, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Altar Project San Juan, Argentina", dated September 30, 2025 - see news release dated October 30, 2025).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Altar follows systematic and rigorous sampling and analytical protocols which meet and exceed industry standards. These protocols are summarized below and are available on the Aldebaran website at www.aldebaranresources.com.

All drill holes are diamond core holes with PQ, HQ or NQ core diameters. Drill core is collected at the drill site where recovery and RQD (Rock Quality Designation) measurements are taken before the core is boxed and transported to the Altar camp facilities, a short distance away, where the whole core is photographed under more optimum lighting conditions and geological quick log is produced. The whole-core is then marked and sampled into geological defined, systematic 1- to 2-metre sample intervals, unless the geologist determines the presence of an important geological contact, which should not be crossed. The whole-core is then cut-in-half with a diamond saw blade, with half the sample retained in the core box for future reference and the other half placed into a pre-labelled plastic bag, sealed with a two plastic security zip ties, and labeled with a unique sample number. The bagged samples are then placed into larger plastic sacks, and those sacks are sealed with another plastic security zip tie and labelled for shipment. The sacks are then placed onto wooden pallets and wrapped in plastic shrink-wrap and stored in a secure area pending shipment to a certified ALS laboratory sample preparation facility located in Mendoza, Argentina, where the samples are dried, crushed, and pulverized. The resulting sample pulps are sent by batch to the ALS laboratory in Lima for geochemical assay analysis, including a 30g fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish analysis for gold and a full multi-acid digestion (4-acid) with ICP-AES analysis for other elements. Samples with results that exceed maximum detection values for gold are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish and other elements of interest are re-analyzed using precise ore-grade ICP analytical techniques. Aldebaran independently inserts certified control standards (Super Certified Reference Materials (SCRM's), coarse field blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream to monitor data quality. These control samples represent 10-12% of the total samples submitted and are inserted "blindly" to the laboratory in the sample sequence prior to departure from the Aldebaran facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the proposed exploration and development of the Altar project described herein, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, the mineral resource estimate and pre-feasibility study, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.





Figure 1 - Location Map of Drill Holes Completed in the 2025/2026 Field Season





Figure 2 - Hole ALD-26-036EXT in Cross Section





Figure 3 - Hole ALD-26-187DEXT, ALD-26-199EXT and ALD-26-259EXT in Cross Section





Figure 4 - Holes ALD-26-174EXT Cross Section





Figure 5 - Holes ALD-26-173EXT in Cross Section





Figure 6 - Holes ALD-26-180EXT in Cross Section





Figure 7 - Holes ALD-26-259 in Cross Section

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/013ff51e-2521-4e86-9077-c4ff89929642

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/350815d0-a246-42d6-8317-a9b4f5f9a9d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe7025f9-8714-4ad0-a0d6-ce0e63b275dc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6639125d-2a9e-49e0-9bc6-7c2be6416c75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1ac6d55-7684-437a-8012-b8c1474f48e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11b7768a-d521-4562-8294-b03ccfdbf253

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/090f7683-3fe6-44d9-af0e-4b746648b155