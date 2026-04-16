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WKN: 923774 | ISIN: US32020R1095 | Ticker-Symbol: FI6
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 08:10
26,000 Euro
-0,76 % -0,200
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
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FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
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26,20026,60011:42
26,20026,60007:38
PR Newswire
16.04.2026 22:05 Uhr
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First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2026 of $71.54 million compared to earnings of $73.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $61.35 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.50 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $0.51 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $0.43 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to start 2026 with a strong increase in net income of 16.6 percent year over year, primarily due to our core balance sheet growth and decreased funding costs over the past year," said David Bailey, President and CEO. "While the current macro environment is uncertain with the ongoing Iran conflict, our Company remains financially strong, sound and secure as reflected in our strong capital levels, diversified core deposit base, and sound lending practices. We appreciate our associates who work hard every day to build new customer relationships while providing exceptional service," added Mr. Bailey.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $134.79 million compared to $131.37 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $118.79 million for the first quarter of 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.86 percent for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 3.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income was affected by a $1.26 million reversal of interest expense, improving the core margin by about 3 basis points. Average interest-earning assets were $14.54 billion for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $14.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $13.16 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.29 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to a provision reversal of $2.49 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses of $3.53 million for the first quarter of 2025.

At March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses totaled $107.92 million, or 1.30 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $105.54 million, or 1.29 percent of loans, at December 31, 2025 and $101.08 million, or 1.27 percent of loans, at March 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $356 thousand for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $391 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $236 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets decreased to 0.66 percent at March 31, 2026, compared with 0.69 percent at December 31, 2025 and 0.78 percent at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $32.10 million compared to $30.23 million for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Trust fees increased to $13.36 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $12.65 million for the first quarter of 2025, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $11.91 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $10.86 billion at March 31, 2025.
  • Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.08 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared with $6.18 million for the first quarter of 2025, driven by a decrease in overdraft fees.
  • Mortgage income increased to $4.28 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $2.83 million for the first quarter of 2025, due to increased volume in mortgage loans originated and better margins.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $76.77 million compared to $70.34 million for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $45.98 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $42.14 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily resulting from additions to staff and merit-based and market driven pay increases to officers and employees over the past year.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.59 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, largely due to increases in software amortization, professional fees and operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.98 percent for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 46.36 percent for the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, consolidated total assets were $15.39 billion compared to $15.45 billion at December 31, 2025, and $14.31 billion at March 31, 2025. Loans totaled $8.29 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $8.16 billion at December 31, 2025 and $7.95 billion at March 31, 2025. Loans grew $126.84 million or 6.31 percent annualized from 2025 year end balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $13.31 billion at March 31, 2026 compared to $13.41 billion at December 31, 2025 and $12.52 billion at March 31, 2025. Core deposits grew during the quarter but were offset by declines in public fund balances.

Shareholders' equity was $1.94 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $1.92 billion and $1.68 billion at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $290.06 million at March 31, 2026, compared to an unrealized loss of $269.94 million and $388.89 million at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, due to the changes in market interest rates during the respective periods.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)




(In thousands, except share and per share data)



























As of










2026



2025








ASSETS


Mar. 31



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,








Cash and due from banks

$

264,850


$

249,466


$

237,466


$

264,000


$

232,943








Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks


458,203



826,947



401,580



435,612



682,362








Federal funds sold


14,075



1,575



11,750



8,750



11,750








Investment securities


5,668,792



5,514,113



5,260,813



4,886,548



4,760,431








Loans, held-for-investment


8,285,120



8,158,276



8,243,625



8,074,944



7,945,611








Allowance for credit losses


(107,918)



(105,536)



(105,958)



(102,792)



(101,080)








Net loans, held-for-investment


8,177,202



8,052,740



8,137,667



7,972,152



7,844,531








Loans, held-for-sale


22,984



29,992



26,015



33,233



14,348








Premises and equipment, net


150,989



149,985



149,651



148,999



150,589








Goodwill


313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481








Other intangible assets


128



171



257



343



428








Other assets


316,941



308,006



302,848



313,723



301,251








Total assets

$

15,387,645


$

15,446,476


$

14,841,528


$

14,376,841


$

14,312,114






























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,385,878


$

3,401,057


$

3,446,262


$

3,439,059


$

3,356,553








Interest-bearing deposits


9,859,359



9,944,472



9,399,986



9,009,357



9,110,218








Total deposits


13,245,237



13,345,529



12,846,248



12,448,416



12,466,771








Repurchase agreements


67,946



62,956



50,646



48,026



56,606








Borrowings


22,306



21,680



21,956



22,153



26,978








Trade date payable


-



-



-



24,965



-








Other liabilities


108,305



98,994



92,410



95,929



81,498








Shareholders' equity


1,943,851



1,917,317



1,830,268



1,737,352



1,680,261








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,387,645


$

15,446,476


$

14,841,528


$

14,376,841


$

14,312,114































Quarter Ended










2026



2025








INCOME STATEMENTS


Mar. 31



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,








Interest income

$

182,945


$

182,869


$

179,692


$

172,810


$

167,110








Interest expense


48,154



51,501



52,691



49,080



48,321








Net interest income


134,791



131,368



127,001



123,730



118,789








Provision for credit losses


2,291



(2,486)



24,435



3,132



3,528








Net interest income after provision for credit losses


132,500



133,854



102,566



120,598



115,261








Noninterest income


32,096



33,349



34,264



32,873



30,230








Noninterest expense


76,768



77,650



73,666



71,735



70,335








Net income before income taxes


87,828



89,553



63,164



81,736



75,156








Income tax expense


16,285



16,239



10,897



15,078



13,810








Net income

$

71,543


$

73,314


$

52,267


$

66,658


$

61,346






























PER COMMON SHARE DATA






















Net income - basic

$

0.50


$

0.51


$

0.37


$

0.47


$

0.43








Net income - diluted


0.50



0.51



0.36



0.47



0.43








Cash dividends declared


0.19



0.19



0.19



0.19



0.18








Book value


13.57



13.39



12.78



12.14



11.75








Tangible book value


11.38



11.20



10.59



9.95



9.55








Market value


29.45



29.87



33.65



35.98



35.92








Shares outstanding - end of period


143,279,030



143,213,102



143,188,051



143,077,619



143,019,433








Average outstanding shares - basic


143,210,755



143,180,215



143,105,224



143,023,544



142,949,514








Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,608,079



143,542,801



143,474,169



143,378,505



143,355,148






























PERFORMANCE RATIOS






















Return on average assets


1.89

%


1.94

%


1.44

%


1.89

%


1.78

%






Return on average equity


14.83



15.62



11.85



15.82



15.12








Return on average tangible equity


17.66



18.78



14.44



19.43



18.68








Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.86



3.81



3.80



3.81



3.74








Efficiency ratio


44.98



46.10



44.74



44.97



46.36






























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.







SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)







(In thousands)






























Quarter Ended










2026



2025








ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,








Balance at beginning of period

$

105,536


$

105,958


$

102,792


$

101,080


$

98,325








Loans charged-off


(1,174)



(3,387)



(22,612)



(1,189)



(946)








Loan recoveries


818



2,996



272



469



710








Net recoveries (charge-offs)


(356)



(391)



(22,340)



(720)



(236)








Provision for loan losses


2,738



(31)



25,506



2,432



2,991








Balance at end of period

$

107,918


$

105,536


$

105,958


$

102,792


$

101,080






























ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS






















Balance at beginning of period

$

6,387


$

8,842


$

9,914


$

9,214


$

8,677








Provision for unfunded commitments


(447)



(2,455)



(1,072)



700



537








Balance at end of period

$

5,940


$

6,387


$

8,842


$

9,914


$

9,214






























Allowance for loan losses /






















period-end loans held-for-investment


1.30

%


1.29

%


1.29

%


1.27

%


1.27

%







Allowance for loan losses /






















nonperforming loans


206.16



188.41



187.39



162.60



164.16








Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans






















(annualized)


0.02



0.02



1.07



0.04



0.01































As of










2026



2025








COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,








Commercial:






















C&I

$

1,149,931


$

1,116,461


$

1,174,770


$

1,202,151


$

1,144,429








Municipal


384,473



342,501



347,559



306,140



338,303








Total Commercial


1,534,404



1,458,962



1,522,329



1,508,291



1,482,732








Agricultural


77,583



95,776



88,820



86,133



90,186








Real Estate:






















Construction & Development


1,169,037



1,157,865



1,214,649



1,172,834



1,098,069








Farm


329,151



327,625



322,710



302,969



331,464








Non-Owner Occupied CRE


825,771



832,816



802,675



746,341



753,898








Owner Occupied CRE


1,132,114



1,120,608



1,119,425



1,124,610



1,142,618








Residential


2,322,097



2,285,830



2,308,708



2,286,220



2,217,740








Total Real Estate


5,778,170



5,724,744



5,768,167



5,632,974



5,543,789








Consumer:






















Auto


751,283



732,351



718,501



698,897



679,189








Non-Auto


143,680



146,443



145,808



148,649



149,715








Total Consumer


894,963



878,794



864,309



847,546



828,904






























Total loans held-for-investment

$

8,285,120


$

8,158,276


$

8,243,625


$

8,074,944


$

7,945,611






























SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION






















Special Mention

$

66,864


$

66,058


$

76,647


$

62,774


$

46,103








Substandard


222,895



189,548



176,311



194,291



199,509








Total classified loans

$

289,759


$

255,606


$

252,958


$

257,065


$

245,612






























NONPERFORMING ASSETS






















Nonaccrual loans

$

52,129


$

55,121


$

56,394


$

63,142


$

60,430








Accruing loans 90 days past due


218



892



151



77



1,143








Total nonperforming loans


52,347



56,013



56,545



63,219



61,573








Foreclosed assets


1,962



479



1,997



489



115








Total nonperforming assets

$

54,309


$

56,492


$

58,542


$

63,708


$

61,688






























As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets


0.66

%


0.69

%


0.71

%


0.79

%


0.78

%







As a % of end of period total assets


0.35



0.37



0.39



0.44



0.43































Quarter Ended










2026



2025








CAPITAL RATIOS


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,








Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio


20.23

%


19.99

%


19.10

%


19.16

%


19.12

%






Tier 1 capital ratio


20.23



19.99



19.10



19.16



19.12








Total capital ratio


21.42



21.17



20.29



20.35



20.31








Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.58



12.55



12.34



12.61



12.46








Tangible common equity ratio


10.81



10.60



10.44



10.12



9.76








Equity/Assets ratio


12.63



12.41



12.33



12.08



11.74































Quarter Ended










2026



2025








NONINTEREST INCOME


Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,








Trust fees

$

13,363


$

13,512


$

12,950


$

12,746


$

12,653








Service charges on deposits


6,077



6,140



6,447



6,126



6,177








Debit card fees


5,245



5,791



5,333



5,218



4,967








Credit card fees


651



678



699



707



577








Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


4,277



4,216



4,375



4,126



2,832








Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(56)



(12)



(122)



200



(35)








Net gain on sale of assets


-



-



-



6



-








Loan recoveries


290



546



1,664



810



574








Other noninterest income


2,249



2,478



2,918



2,934



2,485








Total noninterest income

$

32,096


$

33,349


$

34,264


$

32,873


$

30,230






























NONINTEREST EXPENSE






















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

42,959


$

42,409


$

40,681


$

39,834


$

39,157








Profit sharing expense


3,023



4,819



1,924



2,741



2,985








Net occupancy expense


3,630



3,458



3,545



3,600



3,720








Equipment expense


2,158



2,128



2,395



2,478



2,321








FDIC insurance premiums


1,560



1,695



1,635



1,585



1,575








Debit card expense


3,108



3,265



3,512



3,308



3,373








Legal, tax and professional fees


3,834



3,079



3,332



3,143



3,067








Audit fees


455



531



536



463



451








Printing, stationery and supplies


623



528



456



473



482








Amortization of intangible assets


43



86



86



86



95








Advertising, meals and public relations


1,701



1,923



1,714



1,653



1,677








Operational and other losses


1,000



1,583



1,957



720



540








Software amortization and expense


4,594



4,456



4,280



4,020



3,732








Other noninterest expense


8,080



7,690



7,613



7,631



7,160








Total noninterest expense

$

76,768


$

77,650


$

73,666


$

71,735


$

70,335






























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,791


$

3,709


$

3,406


$

2,926


$

2,700






























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2026




Dec. 31, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

4,565


$

40



3.55

%




$

6,565


$

62



3.75

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


461,579



4,209



3.70






434,445



4,284



3.91


Taxable securities


4,076,690



32,283



3.17






3,683,108



29,231



3.17


Tax-exempt securities


1,726,765



14,184



3.29






1,712,261



14,144



3.30


Loans


8,273,995



136,020



6.67






8,241,265



138,857



6.68


Total interest-earning assets


14,543,594


$

186,736



5.21

%





14,077,644


$

186,578



5.26

%

Noninterest-earning assets


821,635












893,739








Total assets

$

15,365,229











$

14,971,383








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,824,362


$

47,851



1.98

%




$

9,476,716


$

51,207



2.14

%

Repurchase Agreements


62,849



229



1.48






56,573



219



1.54


Borrowings


22,155



74



1.35






22,113



75



1.35


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,909,366


$

48,154



1.97

%





9,555,402


$

51,501



2.14

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,401,092












3,454,171








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

97,986












99,623








Shareholders' equity


1,956,785












1,862,187








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,365,229











$

14,971,383






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

138,582



3.86

%







$

135,077



3.81

%
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2025




June 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

10,711


$

130



4.82

%




$

9,397


$

113



4.84

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


216,739



2,387



4.37






379,364



4,191



4.43


Taxable securities


3,560,347



26,539



2.98






3,470,028



25,242



2.91


Tax-exempt securities


1,564,767



12,906



3.30






1,433,498



10,811



3.02


Loans


8,249,113



141,136



6.79






8,045,340



135,378



6.75


Total interest-earning assets


13,601,677


$

183,098



5.34

%





13,337,627


$

175,735



5.28

%

Noninterest-earning assets


826,660












826,635








Total assets

$

14,428,337











$

14,164,262








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,051,463


$

52,010



2.28

%




$

8,923,737


$

48,730



2.19

%

Repurchase Agreements


50,051



210



1.66






54,482



221



1.63


Borrowings


56,198



471



3.33






26,557



128



1.93


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,157,712


$

52,691



2.28

%





9,004,776


$

49,079



2.19

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,419,378












3,383,851








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

101,268












85,745








Shareholders' equity


1,749,979












1,689,890








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,428,337











$

14,164,262






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

130,407



3.80

%







$

126,656



3.81

%
























Three Months Ended














Mar. 31, 2025
















Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /
















Balance



Interest



Rate














Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

7,596


$

90



4.81

%













Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


286,040



3,174



4.50














Taxable securities


3,506,035



25,034



2.86














Tax-exempt securities


1,407,440



9,912



2.82














Loans


7,952,946



131,600



6.71














Total interest-earning assets


13,160,057


$

169,810



5.23

%













Noninterest-earning assets


830,055




















Total assets

$

13,990,112




















Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,882,040


$

47,549



2.17

%













Repurchase Agreements


53,920



209



1.57














Borrowings


74,561



563



3.06














Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,010,521


$

48,321



2.17

%













Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,265,838




















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

68,218




















Shareholders' equity


1,645,535




















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,990,112










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

121,489



3.74

%













SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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