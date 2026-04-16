First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2026 of $71.54 million compared to earnings of $73.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $61.35 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.50 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $0.51 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $0.43 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to start 2026 with a strong increase in net income of 16.6 percent year over year, primarily due to our core balance sheet growth and decreased funding costs over the past year," said David Bailey, President and CEO. "While the current macro environment is uncertain with the ongoing Iran conflict, our Company remains financially strong, sound and secure as reflected in our strong capital levels, diversified core deposit base, and sound lending practices. We appreciate our associates who work hard every day to build new customer relationships while providing exceptional service," added Mr. Bailey.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $134.79 million compared to $131.37 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $118.79 million for the first quarter of 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.86 percent for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 3.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income was affected by a $1.26 million reversal of interest expense, improving the core margin by about 3 basis points. Average interest-earning assets were $14.54 billion for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $14.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $13.16 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.29 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to a provision reversal of $2.49 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses of $3.53 million for the first quarter of 2025.

At March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses totaled $107.92 million, or 1.30 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $105.54 million, or 1.29 percent of loans, at December 31, 2025 and $101.08 million, or 1.27 percent of loans, at March 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $356 thousand for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $391 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $236 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets decreased to 0.66 percent at March 31, 2026, compared with 0.69 percent at December 31, 2025 and 0.78 percent at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $32.10 million compared to $30.23 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Trust fees increased to $13.36 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $12.65 million for the first quarter of 2025, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $11.91 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $10.86 billion at March 31, 2025.

Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.08 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared with $6.18 million for the first quarter of 2025, driven by a decrease in overdraft fees.

Mortgage income increased to $4.28 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $2.83 million for the first quarter of 2025, due to increased volume in mortgage loans originated and better margins.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $76.77 million compared to $70.34 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $45.98 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $42.14 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily resulting from additions to staff and merit-based and market driven pay increases to officers and employees over the past year.

Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.59 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, largely due to increases in software amortization, professional fees and operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.98 percent for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 46.36 percent for the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, consolidated total assets were $15.39 billion compared to $15.45 billion at December 31, 2025, and $14.31 billion at March 31, 2025. Loans totaled $8.29 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $8.16 billion at December 31, 2025 and $7.95 billion at March 31, 2025. Loans grew $126.84 million or 6.31 percent annualized from 2025 year end balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $13.31 billion at March 31, 2026 compared to $13.41 billion at December 31, 2025 and $12.52 billion at March 31, 2025. Core deposits grew during the quarter but were offset by declines in public fund balances.

Shareholders' equity was $1.94 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $1.92 billion and $1.68 billion at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $290.06 million at March 31, 2026, compared to an unrealized loss of $269.94 million and $388.89 million at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, due to the changes in market interest rates during the respective periods.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)



















































As of

















2026



2025













ASSETS

Mar. 31



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Cash and due from banks $ 264,850

$ 249,466

$ 237,466

$ 264,000

$ 232,943













Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

458,203



826,947



401,580



435,612



682,362













Federal funds sold

14,075



1,575



11,750



8,750



11,750













Investment securities

5,668,792



5,514,113



5,260,813



4,886,548



4,760,431













Loans, held-for-investment

8,285,120



8,158,276



8,243,625



8,074,944



7,945,611













Allowance for credit losses

(107,918)



(105,536)



(105,958)



(102,792)



(101,080)













Net loans, held-for-investment

8,177,202



8,052,740



8,137,667



7,972,152



7,844,531













Loans, held-for-sale

22,984



29,992



26,015



33,233



14,348













Premises and equipment, net

150,989



149,985



149,651



148,999



150,589













Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481













Other intangible assets

128



171



257



343



428













Other assets

316,941



308,006



302,848



313,723



301,251













Total assets $ 15,387,645

$ 15,446,476

$ 14,841,528

$ 14,376,841

$ 14,312,114

























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,385,878

$ 3,401,057

$ 3,446,262

$ 3,439,059

$ 3,356,553













Interest-bearing deposits

9,859,359



9,944,472



9,399,986



9,009,357



9,110,218













Total deposits

13,245,237



13,345,529



12,846,248



12,448,416



12,466,771













Repurchase agreements

67,946



62,956



50,646



48,026



56,606













Borrowings

22,306



21,680



21,956



22,153



26,978













Trade date payable

-



-



-



24,965



-













Other liabilities

108,305



98,994



92,410



95,929



81,498













Shareholders' equity

1,943,851



1,917,317



1,830,268



1,737,352



1,680,261













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,387,645

$ 15,446,476

$ 14,841,528

$ 14,376,841

$ 14,312,114



























































Quarter Ended

















2026



2025













INCOME STATEMENTS

Mar. 31



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Interest income $ 182,945

$ 182,869

$ 179,692

$ 172,810

$ 167,110













Interest expense

48,154



51,501



52,691



49,080



48,321













Net interest income

134,791



131,368



127,001



123,730



118,789













Provision for credit losses

2,291



(2,486)



24,435



3,132



3,528













Net interest income after provision for credit losses

132,500



133,854



102,566



120,598



115,261













Noninterest income

32,096



33,349



34,264



32,873



30,230













Noninterest expense

76,768



77,650



73,666



71,735



70,335













Net income before income taxes

87,828



89,553



63,164



81,736



75,156













Income tax expense

16,285



16,239



10,897



15,078



13,810













Net income $ 71,543

$ 73,314

$ 52,267

$ 66,658

$ 61,346

























































PER COMMON SHARE DATA









































Net income - basic $ 0.50

$ 0.51

$ 0.37

$ 0.47

$ 0.43













Net income - diluted

0.50



0.51



0.36



0.47



0.43













Cash dividends declared

0.19



0.19



0.19



0.19



0.18













Book value

13.57



13.39



12.78



12.14



11.75













Tangible book value

11.38



11.20



10.59



9.95



9.55













Market value

29.45



29.87



33.65



35.98



35.92













Shares outstanding - end of period

143,279,030



143,213,102



143,188,051



143,077,619



143,019,433













Average outstanding shares - basic

143,210,755



143,180,215



143,105,224



143,023,544



142,949,514













Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,608,079



143,542,801



143,474,169



143,378,505



143,355,148

























































PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets

1.89 %

1.94 %

1.44 %

1.89 %

1.78 %









Return on average equity

14.83



15.62



11.85



15.82



15.12













Return on average tangible equity

17.66



18.78



14.44



19.43



18.68













Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.86



3.81



3.80



3.81



3.74













Efficiency ratio

44.98



46.10



44.74



44.97



46.36

























































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.











SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)











(In thousands)

























































Quarter Ended

















2026



2025













ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Balance at beginning of period $ 105,536

$ 105,958

$ 102,792

$ 101,080

$ 98,325













Loans charged-off

(1,174)



(3,387)



(22,612)



(1,189)



(946)













Loan recoveries

818



2,996



272



469



710













Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(356)



(391)



(22,340)



(720)



(236)













Provision for loan losses

2,738



(31)



25,506



2,432



2,991













Balance at end of period $ 107,918

$ 105,536

$ 105,958

$ 102,792

$ 101,080

























































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS









































Balance at beginning of period $ 6,387

$ 8,842

$ 9,914

$ 9,214

$ 8,677













Provision for unfunded commitments

(447)



(2,455)



(1,072)



700



537













Balance at end of period $ 5,940

$ 6,387

$ 8,842

$ 9,914

$ 9,214

























































Allowance for loan losses /









































period-end loans held-for-investment

1.30 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.27 %











Allowance for loan losses /









































nonperforming loans

206.16



188.41



187.39



162.60



164.16













Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans









































(annualized)

0.02



0.02



1.07



0.04



0.01



























































As of

















2026



2025













COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Commercial:









































C&I $ 1,149,931

$ 1,116,461

$ 1,174,770

$ 1,202,151

$ 1,144,429













Municipal

384,473



342,501



347,559



306,140



338,303













Total Commercial

1,534,404



1,458,962



1,522,329



1,508,291



1,482,732













Agricultural

77,583



95,776



88,820



86,133



90,186













Real Estate:









































Construction & Development

1,169,037



1,157,865



1,214,649



1,172,834



1,098,069













Farm

329,151



327,625



322,710



302,969



331,464













Non-Owner Occupied CRE

825,771



832,816



802,675



746,341



753,898













Owner Occupied CRE

1,132,114



1,120,608



1,119,425



1,124,610



1,142,618













Residential

2,322,097



2,285,830



2,308,708



2,286,220



2,217,740













Total Real Estate

5,778,170



5,724,744



5,768,167



5,632,974



5,543,789













Consumer:









































Auto

751,283



732,351



718,501



698,897



679,189













Non-Auto

143,680



146,443



145,808



148,649



149,715













Total Consumer

894,963



878,794



864,309



847,546



828,904

























































Total loans held-for-investment $ 8,285,120

$ 8,158,276

$ 8,243,625

$ 8,074,944

$ 7,945,611

























































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION









































Special Mention $ 66,864

$ 66,058

$ 76,647

$ 62,774

$ 46,103













Substandard

222,895



189,548



176,311



194,291



199,509













Total classified loans $ 289,759

$ 255,606

$ 252,958

$ 257,065

$ 245,612

























































NONPERFORMING ASSETS









































Nonaccrual loans $ 52,129

$ 55,121

$ 56,394

$ 63,142

$ 60,430













Accruing loans 90 days past due

218



892



151



77



1,143













Total nonperforming loans

52,347



56,013



56,545



63,219



61,573













Foreclosed assets

1,962



479



1,997



489



115













Total nonperforming assets $ 54,309

$ 56,492

$ 58,542

$ 63,708

$ 61,688

























































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.66 %

0.69 %

0.71 %

0.79 %

0.78 %











As a % of end of period total assets

0.35



0.37



0.39



0.44



0.43



























































Quarter Ended

















2026



2025













CAPITAL RATIOS

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.23 %

19.99 %

19.10 %

19.16 %

19.12 %









Tier 1 capital ratio

20.23



19.99



19.10



19.16



19.12













Total capital ratio

21.42



21.17



20.29



20.35



20.31













Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.58



12.55



12.34



12.61



12.46













Tangible common equity ratio

10.81



10.60



10.44



10.12



9.76













Equity/Assets ratio

12.63



12.41



12.33



12.08



11.74



























































Quarter Ended

















2026



2025













NONINTEREST INCOME

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,













Trust fees $ 13,363

$ 13,512

$ 12,950

$ 12,746

$ 12,653













Service charges on deposits

6,077



6,140



6,447



6,126



6,177













Debit card fees

5,245



5,791



5,333



5,218



4,967













Credit card fees

651



678



699



707



577













Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

4,277



4,216



4,375



4,126



2,832













Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(56)



(12)



(122)



200



(35)













Net gain on sale of assets

-



-



-



6



-













Loan recoveries

290



546



1,664



810



574













Other noninterest income

2,249



2,478



2,918



2,934



2,485













Total noninterest income $ 32,096

$ 33,349

$ 34,264

$ 32,873

$ 30,230

























































NONINTEREST EXPENSE









































Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 42,959

$ 42,409

$ 40,681

$ 39,834

$ 39,157













Profit sharing expense

3,023



4,819



1,924



2,741



2,985













Net occupancy expense

3,630



3,458



3,545



3,600



3,720













Equipment expense

2,158



2,128



2,395



2,478



2,321













FDIC insurance premiums

1,560



1,695



1,635



1,585



1,575













Debit card expense

3,108



3,265



3,512



3,308



3,373













Legal, tax and professional fees

3,834



3,079



3,332



3,143



3,067













Audit fees

455



531



536



463



451













Printing, stationery and supplies

623



528



456



473



482













Amortization of intangible assets

43



86



86



86



95













Advertising, meals and public relations

1,701



1,923



1,714



1,653



1,677













Operational and other losses

1,000



1,583



1,957



720



540













Software amortization and expense

4,594



4,456



4,280



4,020



3,732













Other noninterest expense

8,080



7,690



7,613



7,631



7,160













Total noninterest expense $ 76,768

$ 77,650

$ 73,666

$ 71,735

$ 70,335

























































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,791

$ 3,709

$ 3,406

$ 2,926

$ 2,700

























































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2026





Dec. 31, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 4,565

$ 40



3.55 %





$ 6,565

$ 62



3.75 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

461,579



4,209



3.70









434,445



4,284



3.91

Taxable securities

4,076,690



32,283



3.17









3,683,108



29,231



3.17

Tax-exempt securities

1,726,765



14,184



3.29









1,712,261



14,144



3.30

Loans

8,273,995



136,020



6.67









8,241,265



138,857



6.68

Total interest-earning assets

14,543,594

$ 186,736



5.21 %







14,077,644

$ 186,578



5.26 % Noninterest-earning assets

821,635





















893,739













Total assets $ 15,365,229



















$ 14,971,383













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,824,362

$ 47,851



1.98 %





$ 9,476,716

$ 51,207



2.14 % Repurchase Agreements

62,849



229



1.48









56,573



219



1.54

Borrowings

22,155



74



1.35









22,113



75



1.35

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,909,366

$ 48,154



1.97 %







9,555,402

$ 51,501



2.14 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,401,092





















3,454,171













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 97,986





















99,623













Shareholders' equity

1,956,785





















1,862,187













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,365,229



















$ 14,971,383

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 138,582



3.86 %











$ 135,077



3.81 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2025





June 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 10,711

$ 130



4.82 %





$ 9,397

$ 113



4.84 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

216,739



2,387



4.37









379,364



4,191



4.43

Taxable securities

3,560,347



26,539



2.98









3,470,028



25,242



2.91

Tax-exempt securities

1,564,767



12,906



3.30









1,433,498



10,811



3.02

Loans

8,249,113



141,136



6.79









8,045,340



135,378



6.75

Total interest-earning assets

13,601,677

$ 183,098



5.34 %







13,337,627

$ 175,735



5.28 % Noninterest-earning assets

826,660





















826,635













Total assets $ 14,428,337



















$ 14,164,262













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,051,463

$ 52,010



2.28 %





$ 8,923,737

$ 48,730



2.19 % Repurchase Agreements

50,051



210



1.66









54,482



221



1.63

Borrowings

56,198



471



3.33









26,557



128



1.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,157,712

$ 52,691



2.28 %







9,004,776

$ 49,079



2.19 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,419,378





















3,383,851













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 101,268





















85,745













Shareholders' equity

1,749,979





















1,689,890













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,428,337



















$ 14,164,262

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 130,407



3.80 %











$ 126,656



3.81 %













































Three Months Ended

























Mar. 31, 2025





























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 7,596

$ 90



4.81 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

286,040



3,174



4.50

























Taxable securities

3,506,035



25,034



2.86

























Tax-exempt securities

1,407,440



9,912



2.82

























Loans

7,952,946



131,600



6.71

























Total interest-earning assets

13,160,057

$ 169,810



5.23 %























Noninterest-earning assets

830,055





































Total assets $ 13,990,112





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,882,040

$ 47,549



2.17 %























Repurchase Agreements

53,920



209



1.57

























Borrowings

74,561



563



3.06

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,010,521

$ 48,321



2.17 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,265,838





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 68,218





































Shareholders' equity

1,645,535





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,990,112

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 121,489



3.74 %

























SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.