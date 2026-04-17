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WKN: A2PHH8 | ISIN: IT0005366601 | Ticker-Symbol: 2YK
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 08:08
4,940 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTARES VISION SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANTARES VISION SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00027.03.
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Antares Vision Group: Safer Cans Thanks To AI Integration

From inspection to traceability, the Group will showcase smart technologies at Metpack 2026 for manufacturers of metal packaging for food, beverages, and aerosols

AKRON, Ohio, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Vision Group, a global leader in traceability and quality inspection solutions ensuring product and supply chain transparency through integrated data management, will take part in Metpack 2026, one of the most important international events for the rigid container manufacturing industry, scheduled for May 5-8 in Essen, Germany.

At its booth (Hall 3, Booth 3A12), the Group will showcase a Cyclops machine that provides inline inspection for food and beverage can ends and closures, a DecoMatch machine that provides offline color inspection on beverage can decoration, and a PolyView CTI system providing can top inspection (neck and curl) for aerosol cans.

Alongside this innovation, Antares Vision Group will also discuss its solutions for serialization, traceability across the supply chain, and the deployment of artificial intelligence.

As a leading provider of machine vision inspection systems for the food and beverage container manufacturing industry, Antares Vision Group continues to be propelled by a spirit of innovation spanning multiple decades, setting the global standard for inspection solutions worldwide. The ongoing development of application-specific technologies via Applied Vision Corporation, ever-higher accuracy standards, cost efficiency and ease of use make the Group the first choice of canmakers around the globe.

"The canmaker market is a key benchmark for technological innovation in the food, beverage and aerosol packaging industries," said William Holmes, president, Applied Vision Corporation, part of Antares Vision Group. "With our integrated, intelligent, and sustainable solutions, we aim to support manufacturers in improving product quality and process efficiency."

ANTARES VISION GROUP

Antares Vision Group is a global leader in quality inspection, authentication and end-to-end traceability, which ensures product safety, brand protection and supply chain transparency through innovative technologies. With a presence in over 60 countries, more than 1,200 employees, and a network of around 40 international partners, Antares Vision supplies the world's top producers and numerous Government authorities. It operates in the Life Science sectors (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Hospitals), Cosmetics, and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), supporting companies in digitalizing processes to improve efficiency, productivity, and visibility. Antares Vision Group is controlled by Crane NXT, a U.S.-based industrial technology company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CXT), global leader in authentication and traceability technologies, helping customers secure, detect, trace, and authenticate what matters most. www.antaresvisiongroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958221/Antares_Vision_PolyView.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770351/5920546/AntaresVision_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antares-vision-group-safer-cans-thanks-to-ai-integration-302744822.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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