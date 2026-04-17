

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Friday ahead of potential weekend negotiations between the United States and Iran.



U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that a second round of talks could take place this weekend, warning that fighting may resume if no deal is finalized.



The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 617.38 after finishing flat with a negative bias on Thursday.



The German DAX gained half a percent and France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.



Orange SA shares fell 2.2 percent. A consortium including the French telecom giant, Bouygues Telecom and Free-iliad Group has submitted an offer and started negotiations with the Altice France group to acquire SFR. Bouygues shares declined 1.8 percent.



Train maker Alstom plummeted 30 percent after withdrawing its medium-term forecast.



DiscoverIE rose about 1 percent in London. In a pre-close trading update for the fiscal year ending March 2026, the customized electronics manufacturer has said that trading had accelerated sharply in the fourth quarter.



Delivery Hero shares jumped 4.5 percent as Uber agreed to buy an additional 4.5 percent stake in the German food delivery business.



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