

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect at midnight in Beirut, offering a pause in Middle East war after weeks of fighting.



The ceasefire is set to last for 10 days initially, that could be extended, according to Washington.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it will pave the way for a 'historic peace agreement' with Lebanon.



He said Israeli Defense Forces will remain in a 10-kilometer deep 'security zone' in southern Lebanon.



Agreeing to the ceasefire, Hezbollah reportedly demanded that it must include 'a comprehensive halt to attacks across all Lebanese territory' and 'no freedom of movement for Israeli forces.'



The U.S. State Department called on the Lebanese government to 'take meaningful steps' against Hezbollah attacking Israel.



The UN Secretary-General has welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire, expressing hope it will help reduce tensions and ease the suffering of civilians.



António Guterres commended the role of the United States in facilitating the agreement and reaffirmed the UN's support for efforts to end hostilities.



He urged all actors to fully respect the ceasefire and comply with international law, including international humanitarian law.



The UN chief also expressed hope the pause in fighting could pave the way for negotiations and the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 towards a longer-term solution to the conflict.



The situation in the country remains severe after weeks of fighting, with more than 2,100 people killed, over a million displaced and thousands more injured.



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